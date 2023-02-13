"A real statement of intent" – Manchester United urged to sign 'brilliant' player to help them compete for major trophies

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Robinson has tipped Manchester United to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer.

Osimhen, 24, has elevated himself to one of the most lethal finishers in the world with his fine performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped his side launch a shock Serie A title push with his league-high 17 goals from just 18 appearances so far.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigeria international has recently attracted a lot of interest from a number of big clubs across Europe. However, his valuation of £134 million, as per Italian newspaper Il Mattino, is expected to ward off potential suitors.

B/R Football @brfootball



No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen Eight goals in his last six Serie A games.No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen Eight goals in his last six Serie A games. No one in Europe's top five leagues has scored more in 2023 than Victor Osimhen 😤 https://t.co/5hjDiht5sI

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson showered praise on Osimhen for his stellar exploits leading the line for Napoli this season. He said:

"Osimhen is a world-class striker. He is doing really incredible things at Napoli this year. They will win the Italian league this season. There is absolutely no doubt about it and Osimhen has been a big part of that. Napoli will do well to hold on to their players because there is a lot of admiration all around Europe for them at the moment."

Urging Manchester United to snap up Osimhen, Robinson continued:

"Manchester United need to sign a top centre-forward. Osimhen would be a real statement of intent. It would show that they are ready to go onto the next level and compete for major trophies. Osimhen is a brilliant striker. I think he would do well in the Premier League."

Manchester United are currently in dire need of a first-choice striker after Cristiano Ronaldo, who has since joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, had his contract terminated last November. As a temporary fix, the club signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley last month.

433 @433 Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm

Victor Osimhen: 258 cm



's all-time jumping record has been broken Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cmVictor Osimhen: 258 cm @SerieA 's all-time jumping record has been broken ✈️ Cristiano Ronaldo: 256 cm✈️ Victor Osimhen: 258 cm@SerieA's all-time jumping record has been broken ✅ https://t.co/Qf7C8iU3tD

Manchester United set to face competition from two clubs for Victor Osimhen: Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool and Real Madrid are currently keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with Manchester United.

Liverpool could aim to inject new blood into their frontline in the future as most of their forwards have been wasteful in front of goal this term. Roberto Firmino's immediate future is also believed to be up in the air.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are expected to dip into the transfer market to find an apt replacement for the aging Karim Benzema. Although Carlo Ancelotti's side have signed Endrick, he will only be available in 2024.

