"A really crucial player for me" – Xavi plays down claims that Barcelona superstar could be sold this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has suggested that star midfielder Frenkie de Jong is an indispensable part of his squad amid reports about the Dutchman's exit.

De Jong, 26, has been a key starter for the Blaugrana since departing his boyhood club Ajax for close to €86 million in 2019. He has helped his current team win three trophies, including one La Liga title, a Copa del Rey crown, and one Supercopa de Espana trophy.

An ex-Manchester United target, De Jong has endured a tough time with a host of injuries this season. He has started all 30 of his overall appearances for Barcelona so far, registering two goals in the process.

Expand Tweet

At a recent pre-match press conference, Xavi was queried if Barcelona are indeed interested in offloading the 54-cap Netherlands international in the near future. He replied (h/t X/@Fabrizio Romano):

"For me, De Jong is a key player. Nothing has changed, he's a really crucial [player] for me. He's been unlucky with many injuries but his level has always been excellent, I consider [him] as a crucial player."

De Jong, whose current contract is set to expire June 2026, is reportedly a Bayern Munich target now. The Bundesliga club are keeping an eye on the star's situation, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Overall, De Jong has scored 17 goals and laid out 21 assists in 213 appearances across all competitions for the reputed Catalan outfit.

Expand Tweet

Argentine opens up on Barcelona rumors

Real Betis star Guido Rodriguez has addressed the recent transfer rumors linking him to Barcelona. He commented (h/t Barca Universal):

"I feel at home at Betis. I feel very comfortable here, I'm very happy, I've been here for four and a half years and the truth is that I'm happy, very happy and enjoying these last remaining games of the season."

Rodriguez, who is in the final two months of his contract, continued:

"You have to make decisions in life and well, we'll see what happens at the end of the season. The truth is that, as of today, neither I nor the club have any certainty about what might happen."

Sharing more thoughts on his future, the FIFA World Cup winner said:

"There is not a single option on which my decision depends. It depends on many things. I've said it, it's a recurring theme and I don't want to create any false expectations or say anything for people."

Rodriguez, 30, has helped Real Betis win a Copa del Rey trophy. He has recorded nine goals and four assists in 169 matches for them.

Should Rodriguez join Barcelona in the summer transfer window, he would pop up as a key defensive midfield option over Oriel Romeu.