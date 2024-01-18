“A really good player” - Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to sign Newcastle United star

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Bruno Guimares from Newcastle United. He believes that the Brazilian is perfect for the Reds and wants the Merseyside giants to swoop in for the midfielder.

Aldridge claims that Liverpool need two players in each position and feels Guimares can be a good addition. He wants the Anfield outfield to sign the Newcastle star to provide competition to summer signing Wataru Endo.

"He plays in a position where we need to improve, in my opinion. Even with Endo in the team, who has really done well. But when you're looking at perfection, you've got to have two players for every position. It's a position we've struggled with for some time. Endo's started to come good in it, he's got used to the Premier League. But when very good players become available, all the top teams are looking at them and you've got to be in the mix," he told LiverpoolECHO.

"Whether Liverpool are in the mix, we'll have to wait and see. But he's a really good player for Newcastle. It's quite refreshing to see, Newcastle have got all this money but we can actually see FFP hopefully, hopefully, starting to come into effect," Aldridge added.

Liverpool were linked with Guimares before he moved to Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022. They were also keeping tabs on the Brazilian for some time before he penned a new deal at St James Park in October 2023.

Eddie Howe hints Newcastle United could be forced to sell Liverpool target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has admitted that the Magpies could be forced to sell their top players. He added that Newcastle are not happy with the position as they are being forced to sell before they can buy.

"In an ideal world, given the freedom to act we would have brought players in already. But we're not in that situation - as Darren [Eales] alluded to on Thursday, Financial Fair Play is a problem for us, and we're having to navigate round that. That's the position we're in. When does it become a problem? It's already one, but we're trying to manage through it," Howe said.

Newcastle United made finished in the top four last season but were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage. They are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 21 matches.