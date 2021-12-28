"A really poor performance"- Ray Parlour feels Newcastle will be 'very disappointed' that they dropped two points' against Manchester United

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has slammed Manchester United for their 'poor performance' against Newcastle United on Monday night. Parlour believes Eddie Howe's side deserved to win the game and will be 'very disappointed' that they dropped two points.

Newcastle United took the lead against Manchester United after just seven minutes thanks to a stunning goal from Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies created twice as many goal-scoring opportunities as United. They registered eight shots on target as opposed to the Red Devils' four.

The Magpies, however, were thwarted on multiple occasions by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The Spaniard made a number of unbelievable saves before Edinson Cavani scored the equalizer for Manchester United in the 71st minute.

Ray Parlour heavily criticized Ralf Rangnick's side for their disappointing performance against Newcastle. Parlour told TalkSPORT:

"Newcastle United will be very disappointed this morning that they dropped two points. Cavani came to the rescue and it was a really poor performance by Manchester United."

Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday night at St James' Park leaves them in seventh place in the Premier League table. They are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand over Mikel Arteta's side.

Ralf Rangnick's side will face eighteenth-placed Burnley on Friday in the Premier League. Manchester United will need to claim a victory over Sean Dyche's side if they are to keep pace with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, and West Ham United in the race for a top-four spot.

Manchester United's lack of unity is a massive source of concern for Ralf Rangnick

Despite dominating possession against Newcastle United, Manchester United managed to register just four shots on target during the course of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes received heavy criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville after the game for failing to have an impact on the game. The Portuguese duo were visibly frustrated after the final whistle against Newcastle United.

Towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford, Manchester United lacked unity and cohesion in attack. The Red Devils are continuing to suffer from the same problems despite a change in management.

Edinson Cavani added some much-needed energy, work rate, and desire to Manchester United's attack. He came on as a substitute in the 46th minute for Mason Greenwood.

Ralf Rangnick must find a way to take command of a dressing room that contains a number of big personalities. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have been hot and cold in terms of their form in recent weeks. The German will have to find a way to get the best out of the Portuguese duo in the upcoming fixtures.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar