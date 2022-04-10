"A really terrible job" - Ruud Gullit warns Erik ten Hag over 'constant pressure' from ex-Manchester United stars 

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Erik ten Hag's job at Manchester United will be made difficult by the former United players in the media. The current Ajax manager is widely tipped to become United's permanent manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Gullit has stated that Ten Hag will always be scrutinized, with the likes of Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand likely to make things difficult for the new manager. However, the former AC Milan star wants the Dutch coach to do well in the Premier League.

Speaking on Ziggo Sport (via the Metro), Ruud Gullit was quoted as saying the following:

"Is it the right choice? That remains to be seen. They want to play the football he plays, but it will be a really terrible job. There are all these former players in the TV studios: Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes. There is constant pressure on the team, that is not easy."

He also hopes that the 52-year-old will be given time to prove himself but isn't sure if he will have that luxury. Gullit said:

"Know what to expect, it’s a huge job. He also has to be given the time, but I don’t know if you get the time at Manchester United. The former players are constantly talking, you have a lot of things on your plate and you have to be able to handle that. I would like it if a Dutch trainer is successful there, because things are not going so well in Europe."

Fabrizio Romano



“We have finals left to play”, he added via Erik ten Hag tells @NOS : “There’s nothing to say [about Manchester United]. I will not tell you whether this is true or not about talks”.“We have finals left to play”, he added via @TheEuropeanLad Erik ten Hag tells @NOS: “There’s nothing to say [about Manchester United]. I will not tell you whether this is true or not about talks”. 🔴 #MUFC“We have finals left to play”, he added via @TheEuropeanLad. https://t.co/g351S9VvF2

Manchester United drop more points following their defeat against Everton

Manchester United have dropped more points in the Premier League following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on 9 April. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure all three points for Frank Lampard's side.

United have now failed to secure a win in their last two Premier League matches. Ralf Rangnick's side picked up a 1-1 draw against Leicester City before losing to Everton.

Manchester United have lost a lot of ground in their quest to secure a place in the top-four. As things stand, they are seventh in the standings with 51 points from 31 matches. The Red Devils are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Aston Villa on 9 April.

Manchester United next face Norwich City at Old Trafford on 16 April. The Canaries are currently rock bottom of the Premier League standings, having picked up just 18 points all season.

