"A reflection on the sustainability of football in Europe" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta comments on Kylian Mbappe's contract renewal with PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given his verdict on Kylian Mbappe’s renewal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), declaring that it goes against "all the principles of the European Union."

On Saturday, May 21, Kylian Mbappe publicly announced his decision to extend his stay in Paris, snubbing his dream club Real Madrid.

The French superstar has signed a three-year contract with the Parisians, which has allegedly made him the highest-paid footballer in the history of the sport.

According to Marca, the new deal would see the Frenchman earn a whopping €50million net per season for the next three seasons. The 23-year-old is also reportedly set to receive a €100 million signing-on fee.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral 🎙️| Rio Ferdinand: "I was a player and I have never seen a historic disgrace like the one Mbappé did to Real Madrid. You have to have respect with an institution like that, it's unacceptable." 🎙️| Rio Ferdinand: "I was a player and I have never seen a historic disgrace like the one Mbappé did to Real Madrid. You have to have respect with an institution like that, it's unacceptable." https://t.co/JRe3XCEQ1j

The eye-watering contract has drawn reactions from some of the most recognizable names in football, including Barcelona's president Laporta. According to the 59-year-old, the new deal has left the footballing world distorted, shaking the very foundation of the sport.

Speaking to L'Esportiu, Laporta slammed PSG for the way they conducted business. He said:

"This distorts the market. Players end up being kidnapped for money. These are the effects of a club having a state behind it. This goes against all the principles of the European Union. It is a reflection on the sustainability of football in Europe.

"Then there is the reading that can be done from Barça. There is a direct rival who does not come out stronger and we prefer that he cannot make us squirm when it comes to competing. But I’m left with the reflection on the sustainability of football."

Barcelona president wary of state-owned clubs like PSG and Manchester City

As a member-owned football club, Barcelona are having a hard time keeping hold of their biggest players. They lost Neymar to PSG in 2017 and such instances could happen time and again in the not-so-distant future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"Players who have signed for clubs like PSG, have almost signed their slavery. For money". Barça president Laporta tells @lesportiucat on Neymar: "Who doesn't love Neymar? He's exceptional player... but all these players to return to Barça one day should come for free"."Players who have signed for clubs like PSG, have almost signed their slavery. For money". Barça president Laporta tells @lesportiucat on Neymar: "Who doesn't love Neymar? He's exceptional player... but all these players to return to Barça one day should come for free". 🇧🇷 #FCB"Players who have signed for clubs like PSG, have almost signed their slavery. For money". https://t.co/z3URK6AIfU

Needless to say, the president is not a fan of the state-owned clubs that “distort” the sport, but understands that there’s not much he could do.

When asked to talk about his animosity towards Real Madrid and PSG, Laporta spared their arch-rivals and addressed the difficulty of running a member-owned organization amid state-owned powerhouses. He said:

"We have to worry about Barça. What others do is their problem. We must try not to commit illegalities and the market is distorted by the state clubs and it is very clear what they are: we have PSG, Manchester City and those to come.

"This makes it more difficult to run a club like ours that is owned by members."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar