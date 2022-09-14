"A ridiculously gifted footballer" - Rio Ferdinand tips Liverpool superstar to be a 'legend in the game' after Ajax win

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold to become a legend following his performance in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Ajax, as per Rousing the Kop.

Alexander-Arnold's performances have been under scrutiny at the start of the season, with both he and Liverpool underperforming.

The English defender was criticized for his poor man marking and positioning during the Reds' 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League last week.

He followed that performance up with questionable defending for Ajax's equalizer in the 2-1 Champions League win at Anfield on September 13.

However, Alexander-Arnold has come in for praise for his attacking talent as his passing and vision were displayed against the Amsterdam side.

Ferdinand has lauded the Liverpool right-back's talent and believes his output is a rarity for those in his position.

He told BT Sport:

"We’re talking about a right-back. You never talked about right-backs before but they’re so important now. He’s a ridiculously gifted footballer. There aren’t many – if any – around the world, other than Reese James, who give you that output up front in those forward areas that he gives you."

Ferdinand added:

“It’s just the other side of it. You want the balance in these games to come. Listen, this kid is going to be a legend in the game for years to come. But there are areas in his game that he needs to tighten up but that’s part of being a footballer.”

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James challenging for England right-back spot at FIFA World Cup

The two right-backs will battle for a starting spot under Southgate

There are just 67 days until the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the pressure is on both Alexander-Arnold and James to secure a place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

You would assume both are certainties to make the trip to Qatar this winter.

Alexander-Arnold will likely have the opportunity to be part of a Three Lions squad at a major international tournament for the first time since 2018

The Liverpool right-back missed last year's UEFA European Championships through a thigh injury.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t think Trent goes. I do not think that Southgate will pick him.”



“Would I pick him? Yes!”



“Trent can do things from an attacking point of view that the others can’t.”



Danny Murphy thinks Alexander-Arnold will miss out on a World Cup spot. “I don’t think Trent goes. I do not think that Southgate will pick him.”“Would I pick him? Yes!”“Trent can do things from an attacking point of view that the others can’t.”Danny Murphy thinks Alexander-Arnold will miss out on a World Cup spot. https://t.co/Q0XGIm2Mt4

Meanwhile, James has the chance to make his very first international tournament appearance having only performed in the UEFA Nations League.

Both are two of European football's most highly-regarded right-backs and it bodes well for Southgate.

The England manager has a decision to make over which of the two he looks to start come Qatar.

James has impressed at the start of the season, making six appearances with one goal and an assist.

The pair have had two brilliant 2021-22 campaigns and are two of England's finest talents.

Optus Sport @OptusSport



Two full-backs at the peak of their powers



#PL #OptusSport Reece James equalled Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals and assist tally in six fewer games.Two full-backs at the peak of their powers Reece James equalled Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals and assist tally in six fewer games.Two full-backs at the peak of their powers 💪#PL #OptusSport https://t.co/T1HzoEBWpY

