"A serious baller" "Where the hell did this come from!!!" - Chelsea fans rejoice as Blues announce shock deal for Premier League midfielder

Chelsea fans were left stunned after the club announced they had agreed on a deal with Aston Villa for wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the hottest prospects in European football. He had only one year left on his current deal at Villa Park and now joins the Blues.

The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical. Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.

Chukwuemeka was a key member of the England side that won this summer's U19 European Championship. He scored two goals and provided three assists in five matches and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

The attacking midfielder played in every game of his country's run to the final, while also scoring in the final against Israel to secure a 3-1 victory.

The playmaker made his Premier League debut as a 17-year-old, before making 11 top-flight appearances last season for the Villans. However, rumors have circulated over the midfielder's future as he was left out of his team's pre-season trip to Australia.

Chukwuemeka would be chasing more game time for a top club and has been linked with several European giants during the window. However, the deal with Chelsea has seemingly come out of nowhere, much to the delight of Blues supporters.

Many took to Twitter to express their excitement at the impending arrival, as he looks set to become Thomas Tuchel's third signing of the summer:

Steven Gerrard explains why imminent Chelsea signing didn't join Aston Villa's pre-season tour

Aston Villa have produced a number of exceptional young players in recent years, including the likes of Jack Grealish and Jacob Ramsey.

Chukwuemeka appears to be on a similar path to superstardom. The former European champions will undoubtedly be disappointed to lose such a talented young player.

However, the teenager's departure perhaps shouldn't be a huge shock, as he was absent from Villa's tour of Australia. Gerrard explained why the prospect was left back in Birmingham, as the Villans boss bluntly explained (via The Birmingham Mail):

"Carney is yet to sign a contract offer that has been in place for some time now. I’ve decided the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor."

The England U19 star will now travel to West London for a medical and to agree personal terms. He will then complete his move to Chelsea.

Medical scheduled on Wednesday for Carney who’ll be unveiled as new signing later this week.



More on Carney Chukwuemeka deal. Been told player will travel to London tonight, fee around £15m plus add ons. Chelsea will seal six year deal, valid until 2028. Medical scheduled on Wednesday for Carney who'll be unveiled as new signing later this week.

Aston Villa will begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign away against newly promoted Bournemouth on August 6. Chelsea, meanwhile, will begin their campaign away at Everton on August 6.

