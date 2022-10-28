“A serious injury” – Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool stance on cutting short Arthur Melo’s loan move in January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Arthur Melo has suffered an injury but the club will not cut short his loan deal.

Arthur moved to Anfield on transfer deadline day from Juventus on a season-long loan deal after he was deemed surplus to requirements in Turin. The midfielder arrived on Merseyside at a time when the squad was suffering from an injury crisis.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Arthur will miss the World Cup and he’s expected to be return in 3/4 months. Arthur Melo, determined to fight for his place @ Liverpool despite new injury: “I will be back stronger as soon as possible”.Arthur will miss the World Cup and he’s expected to be return in 3/4 months. Arthur Melo, determined to fight for his place @ Liverpool despite new injury: “I will be back stronger as soon as possible”. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFCArthur will miss the World Cup and he’s expected to be return in 3/4 months. https://t.co/UMdh85ExlI

Liverpool have endured a sluggish start to the campaign, which has not been helped by the incredible number of injuries they have suffered.

Arthur has made just one appearance for the club since his arrival and Klopp has offered an update on the Brazil international.

The German boss has confirmed that the midfielder has suffered a serious injury, although did not specify the details or when he will be back. Klopp told his pre-Leeds United match press conference (as per The Liverpool Echo):

"A serious injury. He's here. It's a long-term injury and when he's back, we'll think about it again. But at the moment, it's too far away. No [we won't cut the loan in January]."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Arthur Melo is completing his rehab in the UK, however Klopp has 'no idea' how long he will be out for ️ 🎙 "It's a long term injury... A really serious injury"Arthur Melo is completing his rehab in the UK, however Klopp has 'no idea' how long he will be out for ️ 🎙 "It's a long term injury... A really serious injury"Arthur Melo is completing his rehab in the UK, however Klopp has 'no idea' how long he will be out for ️⚽️ https://t.co/0PTHDv1ZNX

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was 'waiting for the punishment' following red card

Klopp was punished this week by the FA after he was sent off for dissent during Liverpool's victory over Manchester City. The 55-year-old recieved a £30,000 fine this week. However, he avoided a touchline ban, something which has caused plenty of debate among other top-flight managers.

When asked about his punishment, Klopp said he expected some form of reprimand, but didn't know if he deserved a touchline ban. The Reds boss proclaimed (as per BBC Sport):

"I know what I said and with a different face it would have been completely fine. It's the most expensive face! A lot of money but I heard it will be invested in something good which is fine."

He added:

"Should I have got a ban? I don't know. I'm not happy or relieved or whatever. I was waiting for the punishment, take it and then go from there."

Liverpool host struggling Leeds United this weekend as they aim to bounce back from a humbling defeat against Nottingham Forest. While the Reds have stuttered this season, their home form has been excellent. They will be strong favorites for the clash against a team in the relegation zone.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It was a game I think that we should have won anyway. But we didn't."



Jurgen Klopp reviews Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest 🗣 "It was a game I think that we should have won anyway. But we didn't."Jurgen Klopp reviews Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest https://t.co/qTogwWRiok

Poll : 0 votes