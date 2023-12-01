"A serious option" - Reputed journalist confirms Manchester United's interest in 27-year-old striker

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg has confirmed Manchester United are interested in VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Plettenberg reports that the Red Devils are very interested in Guirassy, who will be allowed to leave Stuttgart next summer. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yes, (Manchester United) is very interested (in Guirassy) - confirmed. (United are) looking for a new striker in winter and the 27 year-old can leave (Stuttgart) for less than €20m in January.

Guirassy has been in fine form this season, posting 15 goals in 10 Bundesliga games. The Guinea international sits second in the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, four goals behind former the Red Devils target Harry Kane.

Plettenberg claims Manchester United are monitoring his situation and could make their interest concrete:

"(United) informed about all details. Understand that (United) are a serious option for Guirassy once it becomes concrete from United's side."

German outlet BILD adds to Plettenberg's report by giving Guirassy's take on the potential move. They claim that the Stuttgart forward is 'flattered' by interest from the Premier League giants. He has a €17.5 million release clause in his contract.

Erik ten Hag bolstered his attack this past summer, signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported €75 million. He's made a promising start with five goals in five UEFA Champions League games.

However, Hojlund is without a goal in nine Premier League outings. The Danish frontman could do with a more experienced goalscorer to work with at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on RB Leipzig's Timo Werner

Timo Werner is also on Erik ten Hag's shortlist.

Plettenberg has confirmed that former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is another option for Manchester United (via the above post). The German attacker has grown frustrated with his role at RB Leipzig, lacking a starting role under Marco Rose.

Werner has started just two of eight games in the Bundesliga, managing two goals. He has Premier League experience from his two-year spell at Stamford Bridge before returning to Leipzig in 2022.

The 27-year-old didn't enjoy the most memorable of times with the Blues, posting 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games across competitions. He was part of the west Londoners' side that won the Champions League in 2021.

Werner has three years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million which could be a steal for Manchester United.