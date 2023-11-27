Manchester United inquire about January move to sign ex-Chelsea forward: Reports

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have inquired about signing former Chelsea striker Timo Werner in January.

Werner is going through a rough patch at Leipzig. The Germany international has started only three of his 13 appearances for the Bundesliga club this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Werner has previously had a spell with Chelsea between 2020 and 2022. He scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances across competitions for the Blues.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have looked a little light upfront this term. Rasmus Hojlund hasn't yet opened his account in the Premier League despite making nine appearances. Marcus Rashford, on the other hand, has scored two goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

Anthony Martial has also bagged only two goals in 16 appearances across competitions. The Red Devils have overall scored 16 goals in 13 Premier League matches.

Werner, meanwhile, is also on West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palaces's radar, as per 90min. His current deal with Leipzig runs out at the end of the 2025-26 season. He has an estimated market value of €20 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Werner has made 212 appearances for Leipzig across two spells, scoring 113 goals and providing 47 assists. He has won 57 caps for Germany, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists.

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in Cruz Allen

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in 16-year-old Derby County star Cruz Allen. Newcastle United are also monitoring the Welsh sensation, as per the report.

Midfielder Allen has so far made nine appearances for Derby's youth team this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. He has also made one appearance for Derby's senior team.

While the Red Devils are interested, Chelsea and Newcastle's interest could make matters complicated. Allen has a deal with Derby until 2025 and the Football League One club could look to use that to their advantage while negotiating.

United are building a rich pool of young midfielders. Kobbie Mainoo is impressing for the first team while Shea Lacey is another name from the Carrington training grounds who is making a lot of buzz. Allen could further enhance the Old Trafford club's future plans.