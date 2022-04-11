"A shame it's only happening now" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe opens up on the recent form of him, Neymar and Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has lamented the fact that the trio of himself, Lionel Messi and Neymar have only started clicking recently.

After the Argentine joined last summer, the Ligue 1 giants were expected to dominate European football this season. However, that wasn't the case until last week.

They were already out of the Coupe de France and the Champions League before their match against Lorient last week.

PSG won 5-1 with Messi scoring one, Mbappe scoring two and Neymar scoring two. Meanwhile, this week they thrashed Clermont Foot 6-1 with Neymar and Mbappe each getting a hat-trick and one assist.

Messi, on the other hand, provided a hat-trick of assists in the match.

Speaking with Canal Plus (via Canal Supporters) after the match, Mbappe said:

"Yeah, it's a shame it's only happening now. Afterward, there were quite a few circumstances and events that caused us to be a little delayed. But we feel that they are three quality players. We try to help the team as much as possible, and that’s what happened today."

PSG maintain a 12-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table over second-placed Marseille and have more or less wrapped up the title.

PSG left disappointed as Mbappe, Neymar and Messi finally show signs of working well together

As mentioned by Mbappe, PSG fans would've also liked to see the star trio link up together way earlier in the season. While their work rate has always been questioned, there was no refuting their attacking talent.

However, the 5-1 win against Lorient was the first time that all three players scored in the same match for the Ligue 1 giants.

The biggest disappointment for the fans arguably came in the Champions League. Neymar and Messi failed to have much impact in their round of 16 tie against Real Madrid, with the latter missing a penalty as well.

Mbappe scored two goals over two legs but it wasn't enough. Karim Benzema's hat-trick meant the French club will have to wait at least another year for the European trophy.

The former Barcelona duo were also booed by the club's fans during the game following their Champions League exit against Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

PSG fans will now hope that they can keep the trio together at the club next season as they start to gel together.

As per a report from Marca, there is still nothing concrete about where Mbappe will play next season. However, the report suggests that Real Madrid are confident that the Frenchman will join them next season.

