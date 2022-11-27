"A shi*** situation" "Support is not as good as we're used to" - Germany stars make brutally honest confession ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain 

Germany stars made brutally honest confessions ahead of their crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain.

The 2014 World Cup champions succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Japan in their opening game of the tournament. Spain, meanwhile, will enter the contest on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica.

Julian Brandt admitted that the team are in a difficult situation, as he told the media before the game (via GOAL):

"We're in a sh*tty situation."

They were beaten by La Roja almost two years ago. However, a lot have changed since. And Brandt echoed those sentiments, saying the previous result is not likely to have an impact on the game.

"I don't think it's important."

Chelsea star Kai Havertz said that the controversies surrounding the team are understandable. He said:

"I can understand why there is negativity among many fans, There are a lot of people taking shots at us. We are aware that, unlike past tournaments, there is not 100 percent support from Germany during this World Cup. We know that the support is not as good as we're used to, "But we appeal to everyone to get behind us on Sunday."

Only nine million people tuned in to watch the four-time world champion's opening game against Japan.

Hansi Flick has already publicly criticized Niklas Sule for his role in Japan's second goal. Ilkay Gundogan shares the same view as his coach.

However, Sule is not the only German player that was publicly criticized. Manuel Neuer and Ilkay Gudogan were not happy with the role Kai Havertz played during their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Germany star Kai Havertz reacted to criticism of his performance in the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany Training Session and Press Conference - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Germany attacker Kai Havertz reacted to the criticism surrounding his performance in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Chelsea star said:

"It was constructive criticism from Ilkay and Manu, I can understand the guys. We talked about it. Such criticism is good for the team because we are developing. Besides, it's just a small snippet of an interview. No one is angry."

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 Disappointing day for us all as a country. But we keep fighting, learning and putting in the work to come back stronger. Now let’s fight together for the win against Spain. Thank you for all the support here and back home! Disappointing day for us all as a country. But we keep fighting, learning and putting in the work to come back stronger. Now let’s fight together for the win against Spain. Thank you for all the support here and back home! https://t.co/XH1OP3ew4F

Havertz further said:

"I really like playing as a No.9, but I also know that as a striker you have to score goals."

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022? Costa Rica Germany Japan Spain 451 votes