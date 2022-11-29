"A sick individual" - 'Shameless' Cristiano Ronaldo gets brutally trolled on Twitter for what he did in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

Fans have brutally trolled Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo after he took credit for Bruno Fernandes' goal in the side's Group H 2-0 win over Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo, 37, celebrated what appeared to be his ninth FIFA World Cup goal, therefore equalling Portuguese legend Eusebio’s record from 1966.

Fernandes, 28, curled a delightful ball into the Uruguayan box and into the far corner for Ronaldo to pounce on.

The veteran forward leaped for the ball and appeared to flick it past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet to give Portugal the lead in the 54th minute.

Despite Ronaldo taking credit, Fernandes has been accredited with the goal.

Many are mocking Ronaldo's celebrations because he didn't touch the ball.

Fernandes doubled Portugal's lead and his tally for the evening in the 90+3rd minute when referee Alireza Faghani awarded a controversial penalty for handball.

The Manchester United midfielder stepped up and easily slotted home past Rochet.

Selecao das Quinas have confirmed their place in the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup and have done so in impressive fashion.

A 3-2 win over Ghana and a 1-0 win over Uruguay has many perhaps taking notice of Portugal's credentials as potential World Cup winners.

However, much of the post-match talk is surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo trying to take credit for Fernandes' goal.

After the win, he was seen laughing with the United midfielder, but that hasn't stopped supporters from making fun of his celebrations.

Here are some of their reactions from Twitter:

Jimmy 🇦🇷 @FCBJimmy_ Ronaldo is a sick individual wallahi Bruno never got to properly celebrate his first WC goalRonaldo is a sick individual wallahi Bruno never got to properly celebrate his first WC goal 😂 Ronaldo is a sick individual wallahi

🫶🏻 🇧🇷🇸🇦🇲🇦 @raphsvarane ronaldo getting the credit and celebrating that bruno goal

ronaldo getting the credit and celebrating that bruno goalhttps://t.co/4Mwv43zttJ

Charlie Haffenden @JournoHaff Celebrated Bruno Fernandes’ goal as his own and now taken off before the end. Not Ronaldo’s best night Celebrated Bruno Fernandes’ goal as his own and now taken off before the end. Not Ronaldo’s best night 😂

Nana @qwofyelement Ronaldo watching Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty off the bench. Ronaldo watching Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty off the bench. https://t.co/KiG552xzXX

Umer 🇦🇷 @Iconic_Messi FIFA has handed the goal to Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo is so shameless. FIFA has handed the goal to Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo is so shameless. https://t.co/slL2cNuKVU

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo fails to continue the back-and-forth with Argentina's Lionel Messi at the World Cup

Ronaldo falls behind his longtime nemesis

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both scored on game week one of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored a first-half penalty in Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Ronaldo followed that up with a spot-kick conversion of his own in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana on 24 November.

It was on Messi to retake the spotlight on November 26 when he scored an incredible strike in La Albiceleste's vital 2-0 victory over Mexico.

However, Ronaldo could not keep pace with his longtime rival in the win over Uruguay.

The Argentine icon is currently leading in the head-to-head between the two greats.

Both are eager to claim their first FIFA World Cup trophy in what is expected to be their final appearance at the tournament.

The dream scenario would be the duo playing one another in the final on 18 December at the Lusail Stadium.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Lionel Messi

Portugal Argentina



The dream FIFA World Cup final we are all hoping for! 🤞



#FIFAWorldCup #POR #ARG #WorldCup2022 Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPortugalArgentinaThe dream FIFA World Cup final we are all hoping for! Cristiano Ronaldo 🆚 Lionel Messi Portugal 🆚 ArgentinaThe dream FIFA World Cup final we are all hoping for! 🇦🇷🇵🇹🤞#FIFAWorldCup #POR #ARG #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/8P2O9DnKyo

