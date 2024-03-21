"A special guy" - Fernando Torres on why Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reminds him of himself

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has revealed why Reds right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold reminds him of himself. The Spaniard explained that the Liverpool native establishing himself at the club reminds him of how he did the same at Atletico Madrid.

It goes without mentioning that Fernando Torres has proven to be a huge fan of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The former striker recently went viral after footage of him wearing the defender's jersey in training emerged.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Spaniard opened up on why he's so fond of the Englishman.

"I think Trent is a special player for the supporters, also for me as a former player," he said. "It's really nice to see young players develop the way they are doing and become one of the main players in the first team. I'm sure Liverpool fans love him because he's one of them and he's playing on the field at the level he's doing."

"It's similar to what I did in Atletico – from the stands to the pitch and I always felt I was special for the fans. I'm sure Trent is feeling exactly the same. He's a Scouser playing for the first team and being important, one of the main players. For all of us, he's a special guy. I managed to get his shirt and I like to put it on to do some training."

The former Liverpool forward went on to add that he'd love to play in the same team with the right-back.

"I always think it would be so nice to be able to play with him and receive these kind of crosses he does," he said. "It would be a pleasure to play in the same team as Trent and be ready to head those crosses. I think it could be a good connection."

The Spaniard joined the Reds from Atletico Madrid back in 2007. He spent three-and-a-half years at Anfield, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances before leaving for Chelsea in 2011.

Fernando Torres to represent Liverpool in legends match this week

Liverpool fans will get the opportunity to watch Fernando Torres don their jersey one more time this weekend. The Spaniard has been called up alongside other club icons, including Steven Gerrard, to feature in a charity match versus Ajax Legends.

Speaking ahead of the game, Fernando Torres said that he has been waiting for the opportunity for a long time and is eager to return to the city. He narrated to the club's official website:

"I'm really looking forward to going back to the city and the stadium and meet the supporters and see many of my old teammates and remember old times, happy times. I can't wait to wear the Liverpool shirt again in front of the Kop. A lot of memories, so I'm looking forward to it."

The highly-anticipated match, which is scheduled for Saturday (March 23), will take place at Anfield and will be graced by other ex-stars such as Daniel Agger, Dirk Kuyt, Sami Hyypia and Bjorn Tore Kvarme.