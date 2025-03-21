"A special player" - Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk heaps praises on 18-year-old Barcelona sensation 

Liverpool legend Virgil van Dijk recently heaped praise on Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi. He lauded the youngster's performances and also drew parallels to his playing style.

The Netherlands faced Spain at De Kuip in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday, March 20. It was a thrilling affair and ended in a 2-2 draw. Van Dijk and Cubarsi started for their respective side but the latter had to be subbed off in the 41st minute due to an injury.

After the game, the Liverpool captain was asked about the Barcelona star and he answered (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I think he's a huge talent, a special player. With 18 years as you said, and being playing at this level, it is already impressive. He is outstanding."

"It's not the typical Barcelona style because Pau likes to give long passes too, a lot, and he's good at that. And it's something I also like to do."

Van Dijk also expressed his disappointment at Cubarsi's injury, saying:

"It made me sad for him because obviously he was injured, but I think he is a great talent and we are facing a player with a bright future."

The two sides will face off in the second leg of the Nations League quarter-finals at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday. However, Cubarsi appears unlikely to feature in the clash.

Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi recently shared his admiration for Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

In an interview in February 2025, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi spoke about the lack of powerful defenders in the modern game. He also named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the player he admires and follows.

Cubarsi said:

“Times change, many generations have passed that were different, and today’s center-backs aren’t as powerful as those from before, who had long hair and were the classic defenders. It’s evolved, and now we’re different. Yes, I love watching the Premier League and I admire Van Dijk. An incredible physical presence, one-on-one defending, leadership. Honestly, I pay attention to him a lot.”

Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in Premier League history, especially since his £75 million move from Southampton to Liverpool in January 2018. He has recorded 311 appearances for the Reds, helping them win one league titles and one UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

Meanwhile, Cubarsi is just starting out in his career but has already established himself as a key player for Barcelona. The 18-year-old has made 66 senior appearances for the Catalans.

