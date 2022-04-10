"A special player" - Louis Saha says Chelsea would be a 'great fit' for 24-year-old Premier League attacker 

Former Everton striker Louis Saha believes Richarlison would be a good fit for Chelsea as the Brazilian forward continues to be linked with a move away from Merseyside.

With the Toffees embroiled in a huge relegation battle, there has been much speculation over the future of the 24-year-old.

The striker joined Everton from Watford for £35.28 million in 2018 and has become instrumental for the Goodison Park outfit.

But with Everton battling relegation, there is a feeling his future may lie away from Merseyside.

Manchester United have been linked with a move with Brazilian outlet UOL (via MEN) claiming the Red Devils have made an approach.

But Saha, who played for both the Toffees and United, believes it's Chelsea who the striker should join.

The Frenchman told Boyle Sports (via Daily Star):

"Chelsea would be a great fit for Richarlison, all top sides will be monitoring his situation. I don't see any sides that wouldn't have him. He's a special player and no-one plays the way he plays."

Richarlison was on the winning side in Everton's 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.

Saha, though, hasn't touted the Red Devils as potential suitors for the Brazilian. He continued:

"He's always a danger and I can see any side from the top, Chelsea or Liverpool, wait not Liverpool! Obviously joking. For sure a team in the Premier League will be looking, but I hope Everton manage to keep that kind of player because he's the star."

𝘬ꪗꪶ󰟵 @CFCkyl Richarlison won't be bad at Chelsea Richarlison won't be bad at Chelsea https://t.co/E5XMQA6KIt

Richarlison showed Chelsea his talent against Manchester United

Richarlison didn't stop running against the Red Devils

The Brazilian had a fine game in attack for Frank Lampard's side against Manchester United on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon's first-half deflected strike was enough for the Evertonians as they secured a vital victory.

Chelsea needn't take Louis Saha's advice over the forward as his tenacious energy and dazzling trickery were on display throughout Saturday's game.

Former Blues boss Lampard has endured a difficult period in charge at Everton but Saturday's win was vital in their relegation scrap.

Richarlison did showboat at one point against United and Lampard was asked for his thoughts on his performance and the trickery shown, telling BT Sport (via Metro):

"I was ready to go all old school on him and tell him off for that. But I’m not going to because he ran his sock off as he does here.The fans love him because he runs and gives everything. Five little keepy-uppy headers are not for me if he gives it away after that, but he had a good day."

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Frank Lampard saw the funny side of a bit of showboating from Richarlison vs Man Utd "I was ready to go all old school on him and tell him off!"Frank Lampard saw the funny side of a bit of showboating from Richarlison vs Man Utd "I was ready to go all old school on him and tell him off!"Frank Lampard saw the funny side of a bit of showboating from Richarlison vs Man Utd 😅 https://t.co/3QRa5zyB6Q

Chelsea may pounce for the forward, however, if Everton do in fact get relegated. They are currently 17th, four points ahead of Burnley who face Norwich City on Sunday.

Edited by Ashwin