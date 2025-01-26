"A spectacle of a player" - Palmeiras chief claims Chelsea bound star 'will be voted the best player in the world' in the future

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira has backed Chelsea-bound talent Estevao Willian to become one of the best players in the world. This comes as the teenager prepares to make his way from Brazil to England, where he will play at Stamford Bridge.

The 17-year-old winger broke into the first team at Palmeiras in 2024, showcasing his talents as one of the most exciting talents to look out for. That same year, he graduated from Brazil's under-17 team to the national team, where he has already made four appearances so far.

As he is still a minor, Estevao cannot leave Brazil to play in Europe. However, Chelsea announced in 2024 that they had completed a deal to sign him, and he would join the club in the summer of 2025, after his 18th birthday.

Palmeiras chief Leila Pereira is convinced that the Blues will have a highly talented player at their disposal. In an interview with the Athletic, she said (via GOAL):

"Estevao is a spectacle of a player. Already ready for the Premier League? It’s up to Chelsea to say but, one day, he will be voted the best player in the world. He’s a spectacular kid and he’s going to shine in Europe."

Currently, Estevao remains a Palmeiras player, making two appearances in the Campeonato Paulista this season.

Chelsea boss rejects push for Red Devils' winger

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has turned down reports of the Blues' interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. The 20-year-old may leave Old Trafford this January, with the Red Devils looking for funds to do business in the transfer market.

While the Blues have been linked to Garnacho in recent times, Enzo Maresca has insisted that he is happy with their current options on the wings. He said (via football.london):

"No, no, I'm happy with the ones we have in this moment. I have said many times, on the right side is Pedro [Neto] and Noni [Madueke] and on the left side is Jadon [Sancho].

"Misha [Mudryk] was with us but now he is not with us, Tyrique [George] is a young profile that can help us. In this moment, we are okay."

He also admitted that signings could be made this January, adding:

"Listen, the club, the sporting directors, we pay attention if something can happen. But at the moment, as you said, 10 days to go and we haven't done nothing. We called back Trev [Chalobah] and we will see in the next 10 days if something is going to happen."

The Blues have already done business with Manchester United this season, signing Jadon Sancho on loan in the summer transfer window.

