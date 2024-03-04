Manchester City forward Phil Foden has shared his thoughts on their upcoming crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

Foden starred with two goals and a brilliant performance as City beat Manchester United 3-1 in the Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday, March 3. With the win, the Cityzens remained within one point of league leaders Liverpool.

The two sides are now set to face off at Anfield in a potential title decider next week. After the United win, Foden spoke about the significance of the upcoming clash against the Merseysiders, saying (via HITC):

“It’s massive. It’s a stadium that we never seem to win a lot, so it’s going to be a challenge.

“It’s games we want to play in, the biggest games and the biggest occasions, so hopefully, we will be ready for it.”

Since being appointed Manchester City's manager in 2016, Pep Guardiola has traveled to Anfield eight times across competitions, winning just once. The Spaniard's side has lost five times and won once.

Liverpool also beat City 1-0 at Anfield last season, which didn't prove to be too costly for the Cityzens as they won the title by just one point.

Manchester City see off Manchester United to stay within a point of Liverpool

The Cityzens needed to beat Manchester United on Sunday to keep the pressure up on Liverpool. The Reds had beaten Nottingham Forest 1-0 with a 99th-minute Darwin Nunez goal at the City Ground on Saturday.

Manchester City were dealt an early blow as Marcus Rashford scored via a brilliant striker in the eighth minute. The Englishman had two more good chances to double Manchester United's lead to failed to capitalise on them. City then pushed the visitors back and created multiple chances but failed to score in the first half.

They came out flying in the second hand and got the equaliser in the 56th minute via a ferocious strike from Phil Foden. He then doubled City's lead in the 80th minute with a lovely play. Erling Haaland capped things off in the 91st minute after a mistake from Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester City are now unbeaten in their last 19 games across competitions. They will now host FC Copenhagen in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, which they lead 3-1 after the first leg, on March 6. They will then travel to Anfield four days later.