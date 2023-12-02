"A step backwards", "Why is our best player on the bench" - Arsenal fans disappointed as 24-year-old star dropped from XI for Wolves fixture

Arsenal fans online are disappointed to see Kai Havertz on the bench for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, December 2.

The Gunners host Wolves at the Emirates, having won their last four games across competitions. They hammered RC Lens 6-0 at the Emirates in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. In the Premier League, they beat Brentford 1-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium last week, courtesy of an 89th-minute goal from Havertz.

The German, however, has been benched after starting the midweek clash against Lens. Leandro Trossard has replaced Havertz in the starting XI and will feature alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

David Raya returns between the poles in the league after being ineligible against Brentford last week. Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Takehiro Tomiyasu form the back four. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli form the attack.

A section of Arsenal fans online were unhappy to see Havertz despite scoring in his last two games and reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One fan wrote:

"Havertz benched after Trossard stank up the gaff in midfield last Saturday and Havertz had a great game on Wednesday seems like a step backwards to me"

Another fan tweeted:

Havertz, 24, joined Arsenal from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million. He had a tough start to life at the Emirates, contributing just one goal and one assist in 19 games across competitions. He has, however, scored in the last two games and appears to be settling in.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

The German undeniably had a tough start to life at Arsenal as he failed to make an impact in the games. Manager Mikel Arteta played Kai Havertz as a midfielder but he has also featured twice as a centre-forward.

His only goal prior to last week was a penalty gifted by his teammates in their 4-0 win at Bournemouth. He appears to be growing in confidence now though. Arteta acknowledged the same in his pre-match press conference, saying (via Arsenal.com):

"First of all support him, like with any other player, and give him the tools and the time to show his qualities. I think that’s what he’s doing. Everything is starting to come together. A lot of the things he was doing right, he’s continued to do and now obviously in front of goal, he’s being very efficient."

Despite Havertz's initial struggles, the Gunners have coped well and sit atop the Premier League table, a point above Manchester City.