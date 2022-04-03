"A very sticky situation" - Gabby Agbonlahor explains why Arsenal will find it hard to offload big-money flop

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that no club would be willing to pay even £30 million for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners made Pepe their most expensive signing in history when they acquired him from Lille for £72 million in 2019. However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for both parties.

Pepe has struggled to make a significant impact at the Emirates Stadium since his move in 2019. Mikel Arteta's side are pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but the Ivory Coast international does not seem to be a big part of the plans as he has started just five games in the top flight.

As Pepe continues to struggle in London, many pundits like John Barnes have urged him to leave the club. However, Agbonlahor is of the view that the Gunners will find it difficult to move the 26-year-old on.

The former Aston Villa captain feels Pepe has the ability to become a top player, but pointed out that inconsistency holds him back. Agbonlahor believes sending the winger out on loan is the only option Arteta's side have. He told Football Insider:

“He’ll be very difficult to move on – I can’t see him leaving Arsenal. The only option for Arsenal is to let him leave on loan. I can’t see any clubs even paying £30million for Pepe. He’s just not been consistent enough. But there is a real player in there – he just hasn’t shown it. It’s certainly a very sticky situation for Arsenal. Do they keep him around or let him go out on loan and perhaps pay some of those wages?”

Pepe has scored 27 goals and provided 20 assists from 107 appearances across all competitions for the north London giants so far.

Pepe addresses Arsenal future

Pepe has a contract with Mikel Arteta's side until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. However, it remains to be seen if the Ivorian will be at the Emirates Stadium to see out his contract.

Despite struggling to establish himself as a regular starter for the Gunners, Pepe is determined to help them secure Champions League football this term. However, he has suggested that he will review his situation in the summer. He was quoted as saying by Football London:

“I am focused on how well we do until the end of the season and the club's target, which is getting into the Champions League. Then we will see what happens."

