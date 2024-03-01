"A striker is the main focus" - David Ornstein names two key areas Arsenal will look to bolster in the summer

Football journalist David Ornstein has claimed Arsenal are keen to bolster two key areas in the summer transfer window. According to him, the Gunners have decided to make moves for a new winger and a centre-forward.

Regarding the striker position, the club are looking to improve their output in the final third of the pitch, especially with Gabriel Jesus' consistent injury issues. This has become their main focus, with Ornstein writing for The Athletic (via Caught Offside):

“A striker is the main focus and they admire Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and others."

The Gunners are also looking to sign a backup winger, according to Ornstein, who added:

“Then there is the long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area. Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanders’ asking price of £80million. He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record."

The journalist went on to claim:

“There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”

Ornstein also said that the Gunners might look to sign a new midfielder to eventually replace Thomas Partey, with Martin Zubimendi a potential option. However, this depends on the funds they raise through sales.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares update on Jurrien Timber's return to fitness

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has shared an update on Jurrien Timber, who has been injured since he joined the club in August. The defender opted for a move from Ajax but only played one game before damaging his ACL.

Arteta discussed Timber's recovery recently, revealing that the 22-year-old was not yet ready to be part of the team. Speaking to the press ahead of their Premier League game against Sheffield United on Monday, March 4, he said (via Daily Post):

“Jurrien Timber is still not ready to be part of the squad, but the staff are really happy with his attitude and commitment. Jurrien is in a really good place, now we have to manage him.”

The defender will be hoping he can return to full fitness in time to help Arsenal fight for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy.