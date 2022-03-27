"A strong manager with a proven track record" - Paul McGrath urges Manchester United to hire former Manchester City boss

Former Manchester United star Paul McGrath has picked Italy manager Roberto Mancini as his ideal candidate to take charge as the Red Devils boss in the summer.

Mancini has been in charge of the Italy national team since May 2018. The 57-year-old, who has a contract with the Azzurri until 2026, led the side to European Championship glory last year.

While he has four more years remaining on his deal with Italy, there are serious doubts about his future with them. The European Champions winners have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after losing to North Macedonia in the qualifiers last week, thus putting Mancini's future with them under threat.

“I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever”. Roberto Mancini on his future as Italy head coach: “We will see. Now I feel too disappointed to speak about my future, we will see”, he told Rai Sport.“I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever”. Roberto Mancini on his future as Italy head coach: “We will see. Now I feel too disappointed to speak about my future, we will see”, he told Rai Sport. 🔵 #Italy“I’m sure this team has a great future. I’m supporting these players now more than ever”. https://t.co/bwXAC4uK2f

Having failed to earn World Cup qualification with Italy, Mancini will likely step down as their manager soon, according to McGrath. The Irishman feels the Red Devils should eye the former Manchester City boss should he leave Italy. He wrote in his Sunday World column:

"I didn't think my comments last week about Manchester United waiting to get a top manager from the World Cup Finals would have such relevance so soon. But here we are, we didn't have to wait for the winter World Cup to be played, Roberto Mancini is surely available now."

"After last Thursday's incredible defeat in Palermo to North Macedonia, Mancini won't hang around with Italy for another year before he can even begin the qualifying process for Euro 2024."

McGrath pointed out that Mancini has a proven track record as a manager and insisted he is what Manchester United need. The former Red Devils defender believes the Italian will not put up with any underperformers at Old Trafford. He wrote:

"He's just what United need right now. A strong manager with a proven track record of success with his clubs and with his country. Mancini would take no guff off any under-performing Manchester United stars."

"Indeed, I know for a fact that he has gone to top players after arriving at a club and simply told players to their face - 'get your agent to find you a new club, you're out of here'. Mancini didn't become a bad manager off the back of what was clearly a freak result in Sicily last week."

It is worth noting that Mancini was previously in charge of the Red Devils' arch-rivals Manchester City. He managed the Citizens for four years between 2009 and 2013.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a new manager

Ralf Rangnick is currently in charge of the Premier League giants. However, the German is expected to move to a consultancy role at the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have begun the process of appointing a long-term replacement for their previous permanent boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They have been linked with a host of managers recently.

The board will interview other candidates too. Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM @SamiMokbel81_DM . Meeting took place this week.Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors.The board will interview other candidates too. Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM @SamiMokbel81_DM. Meeting took place this week. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors.The board will interview other candidates too. https://t.co/J3iwFA2DVe

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are said to be in the mix for the managerial job at Old Trafford. Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, though, appears to be the frontrunner for the role.

