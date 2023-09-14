"A strong personality with a lot of experience" - Philipp Lahm backs legendary manager to take Germany job after Hansi Flick sacking 

Former Bayern Munich fullback Philipp Lahm has backed Louis van Gaal to take over as Germany's head coach following the sacking of Hansi Flick.

Die Mannschaft sacked Flick after four matches without a win, including three straight losses. Rudi Voller has taken over as interim manager but is unlikely to take up the role permanently.

Hence, Germany are looking for a permanent manager ahead of the next international break next month and Lahm has backed Van Gaal for the job. He told BILD (via Bavarian Football Works):

"As a coach, Louis van Gaal stands for discipline, order and structure in the way his teams play. He always conveys this through a very clear speech. At FC Bayern he was the right man who shaped the club at the right time with his philosophy."

He added:

"He has a strong personality with a lot of experience, which he has gained in top international football as a club and national team coach."

Lahm made 96 appearances under Van Gaal when the latter managed Bayern Munich between 2009 and 2011. He won one Bundesliga title, one DFB-Pokal, and one DFL-Supercup and also reached the 2010 UEFA Champions League final.

Van Gaal has also managed clubs like Barcelona and Manchester United. On the international stage, he led the Netherlands to a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

As per BILD, another former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann is the frontrunner for the Germany job but Van Gaal is also being taken into consideration.

Bastian Schweinsteiger backs Louis van Gaal for Germany job

Another former German star Bastian Schweinsteiger has also backed Louis van Gaal to become Germany's new head coach.

The former Bayern and Manchester United midfielder believes Van Gaal's strong personality would be better suited for Die Mannschaft. He told ARD (via Football Oranje):

“I hope for Louis van Gaal. He has already achieved great things. He also brought the Netherlands far at the World Cup in Qatar. The team needs a personality with broad shoulders, that is very important. If things aren’t going well, you won’t easily pass him by. And he always has his word ready.”

Schweinsteiger made 120 appearances under Van Gaal at Bayern Munich and Manchester United, registering 11 goals and 13 assists.

Van Gaal led the Netherlands to the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before parting ways. He recently admitted that he will be open to offers from national teams instead of clubs.