"A strong signal" - Christophe Galtier opens up on Kylian Mbappe's PSG return less than 3 days after World Cup heartbreak

Kylian Mbappe is already back in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training after suffering a FIFA World Cup final heartbreak less than three days ago. France suffered a penalty shootout loss against Argentina in the final on December 18.

The Frenchman scored a hat-trick, becoming the first player since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966 to do so. However, he was unable to end up on the winning side.

Despite the agonizing defeat, the forward returned to training at his camp's base at Camp des Loges within 63 hours of the conclusion of the game.

Manager Christophe Galtier has lauded the superstar for his commitment as he told Paris-SG TV (via L'Equipe):

"Kylian has had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone. He is a player that could have been disappointed to not lift the most beautiful of trophies, even if he was the top scorer in the World Cup."

He added:

"He wanted to come back quickly and be in contact with the group and prepare for the matches that are coming quickly. We are very happy to see him.”

While Mbappe couldn't achieve collective glory, he took back home a piece of personal accolade. He ended the tournament with eight goals to his name, finishing as the top scorer to win the Golden Boot award.

The French team attended a celebration at Place de la Concorde after the team's win. However, the 24-year-old is now focused back on his season with PSG.

Apart from the former AS Monaco man, Achraf Hakimi has also returned to training. Hakimi's Morocco created history by becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe was in stellar form for PSG before the FIFA World Cup

Mbappe was in stunning form for PSG before the FIFA World Cup break. He scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 games across competitions before the tournament in Qatar.

Mbappe's accolades helped the Parisians head into the break as Ligue 1 leaders. They have also qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and will play Bayern Munich next.

