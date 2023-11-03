"A summer transfer currently looks more likely" - Journalist provides update on Ivan Toney amid Arsenal transfer links

Transfer expert David Ornstein has shared an update on the potential transfer of Ivan Toney, who is coveted by Arsenal and several other teams. The journalist revealed that the Brentford star is more likely to leave the Bees next summer than in the January transfer window, despite the interest in him.

Toney has quickly emerged as one of the best strikers in English football, having helped the Bees gain promotion from the Championship. The striker scored 20 goals and four assists for Brentford in the 2022-23 season and has caught the eye of the league's best sides.

However, Toney was found guilty of contravening the laws of English football regarding gambling last season and was handed an eight-month ban from the sport. The 27-year-old has been out of the game since then and has only been training and playing behind closed doors in friendlies.

Arsenal are on the lookout for a new striker in January, and Ivan Toney is one of their chief targets due to his Premier League record. In 68 matches that he has played in the league, Toney has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists.

The striker will be free to return to action in January, and David Ornstein believes that he can't move in the same month.

He said, while answering questions for a Q&A session organized by The Athletic:

“As things stand, I suspect Brentford – but I don’t say that with a great deal of confidence. I’m not aware of any meaningful developments on his future and therefore a summer transfer currently looks more likely. That will give suits six months to assess his performance levels and physical condition once he returns from the betting ban. That said, we all know anything can happen in the market!”

Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the race for Ivan Toney, whose price has been quoted to be around £100 million by multiple sources. Fabrizio Romano reported that the striker is happy at Brentford and is open to remaining at the club.

Arsenal need Ivan Toney's quality in their squad

For all their quality and high-level performance in the past year, Arsenal lack a credible striker in their squad. Since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club, they have lacked an elite finisher in their ranks.

Mikel Arteta signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer, but the Brazilian striker has been plagued by injuries. Similarly, Eddie Nketiah has struggled to impose himself as a top-level striker for the Gunners.

Ivan Toney is regarded as one of the leading marksmen in the Premier League, with his goal tally quite impressive. The former Newcastle United man will move to a bigger side very soon, and he will have half the season to prove himself before then.