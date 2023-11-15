"A team that needs experience" - Emmanuel Petit urges Arsenal to launch surprise transfer swoop for Bayern Munich duo

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to sign Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. The pundit believes the German duo will bring the necessary experience a young team like the Gunners require should the club secure their services.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who is a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's side, has been touted with an exit from the Emirates. While he's missed seven league games due to a groin injury this season, he helped the Gunners challenge for the title last term, registering 33 league appearances.

However, according to reports, the Ghana international has informed the club of his decision to leave in January amid interest from Juventus (via Sky Sports). When asked who a good replacement for Partey would be in the event of his exit, Petit said in an interview with Compare.bet:

"In my opinion, this is a team that needs experience. I know they want to buy young players with room to improve and I can understand that, but I think they need players that know how to win and have experience in big games."

The Frenchman added:

"The main two players I would target if I was Arsenal would be Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. They are both incredible players with huge experience who have both been at Bayern for a while and would maybe like a new challenge."

He further stated:

"Goretzka has played at such a high level for so long and is still only 28, and I think Kimmich would be great for Arsenal, even if the price tag may be a bit expensive."

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will fulfill Petit's wishes and pursue the Bayern Munich duo.

"I think he is wasted a bit" - Petit offers advice to Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star Declan Rice

Petit has advised Mikel Arteta to deploy Declan Rice in the holding midfield position. The Frenchman believes the England international can realize his true potential as a defensive midfielder.

The Gunners signed Rice from West Ham United this summer for a club-record fee of £105 million. The English midfielder has so far impressed fans at the north London outfit with his performances, recording two goals and one assist in 12 Premier League starts.

The 24-year-old has been played both as a central midfielder as well as a holding midfielder for the Gunners this season. However, Petit insists the former West Ham skipper is better off as a defensive midfielder.

The former defensive midfielder himself said:

"Declan Rice’s priority for Arsenal should be to maintain the balance of the side and to win the ball back for his team. He does those things so well. I think he is wasted a bit in that number 8 role where Xhaka played last season because he is such a brilliant holding midfielder."