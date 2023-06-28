Argentina forward Angel di Maria recently explained why he didn't do his pre-match ritual as Lionel Messi led them to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory.

La Albiceleste won their third World Cup trophy in Qatar, 36 years after winning their second one. They beat France in the final on penalties after the game ended 3-3 after extra time. Angel di Maria scored and provided an assist, while Messi bagged a brace.

In a recent interview with journalist Sofi Martinez Mateos, Di Maria shared his pre-match ritual. He added that he didn't do his pre-match ritual ahead of the World Cup final and shared that captain Lionel Messi also gave a direct team talk.

"When I put on the shirt, I usually start praying. I have my Jesus there, my Virgin Mary, my cross, and on my phone, I have a photo of my wife and my daughters. I always light a candle but the final ...," Di Maria said.

"The final was the only match in my career that I didn't ask, I gave thanks for the moment I was going to live. While I was giving thanks, a few tears fell, and Leo (Messi) also spoke.

"It was not like at the Copa America, it was more direct ... I wanted with my life to be able to win it, and thank God, it happened," he added.

Di Maria scored a goal and provided two assists in five appearances at the World Cup in Qatar. He has registered 29 goals and 27 assists in 132 games for Argentina.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Di Maria is set to return to Benfica on a free transfer, having previously spent three years at the club between 2007 and 2010.

Lionel Messi on winning FIFA World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Ball for his contributions of seven goals and three assists. With this trophy, he has won almost every trophy at club and international level.

The Argentine icon is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time. However, in a recent interview with beIN Sports, Messi said that not much has changed in his daily life since the World Cup triumph.

“In my day-to-day life or in training and games, it hasn’t really changed anything at all.

"The only thing that I can say is that I am, that we are world champions, that we have one more star going down in the history of the World Cup and that as I said before I have nothing left to achieve, I’ve achieved everything," he said.

Lionel Messi will now ply his trade for Inter Miami. He will join the MLS side on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following a two-season stint.

