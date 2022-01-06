"A tight game and nothing was easy" - Xavi lauds Barcelona for sealing 'important' comeback victory against Linares

Barcelona beat third-division side Linares 2-1 in the Copa Del Rey last night.

The Catalan giants went 1-0 down in the first half. However, second-half goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgia helped them get the all-important win.

Xavi said post-match in comments carried by Marca:

“It’s an important victory that means we pass to the second round. It was difficult for us to understand how to dominate midfield and find the final pass, which is where our talent should shine. In the second half we were better."

Xavi added:

“But it was a tight game and nothing was easy. This victory is one more step. At half-time, I told them it was going to be a victory of faith, of believing, of taking advantage of opportunities. We made it through and I’m happy.”

Barcelona's win means they have now progressed to the Round of 16 of the domestic competition, their only major hope of silverware this season.

Xavi further praised his players, saying:

“It was a difficult day because everyone expected a win but football is no longer like that. It is difficult to attack an orderly team. We are seeing it, all La Liga teams suffer, everyone works tactically and physically."

He added:

“I told my players that they were better than the opponents, but I told them that two things could happen to us, an expulsion or not equalling the intensity of Linares, and this is what exactly happened to us in the first few minutes.”

"I'm happy with him" - Xavi on Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele, who found the back of the net last night, has spent the majority of his Barcelona career on the sidelines. But Xavi praised the Frenchman's goal and said:

“We needed him and he has delivered. He has made a difference, he could have scored another great goal too, I’m happy with him. In terms of football there is nothing to say, very well in one on one, which is what we need, there is nothing new about the renewal issue.”

Ousmane Dembele is set to become a free agent in the summer. The French winger joined the Catalans on a five-year contract from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

With Dembele's contract set to run down in June, Barcelona are trying to negotiate a new deal for him. However, reports have claimed Barcelona are unwilling to meet the player's salary demands.

