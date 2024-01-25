"A top-class player" - Jurgen Klopp describes 26-year-old as Liverpool's 'lifesaver' for his recent performances 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on defender Joe Gomez after their triumph over Fulham in the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday, January 24.

The Reds came into the second leg of the clash at Craven Cottage with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg. Luis Diaz extended their lead on aggregate, scoring in the 11th minute. Issa Diop scored in the 76th minute for Fulham but they couldn't get the equaliser, losing 3-2.

Joe Gomez started on the left side of defense and made two clearances, and one tackle and won 4/8 duels and completed 38/45 passes. The Englishman has been a key player for Liverpool this season, playing across the backline due to injuries to other players.

After the Fulham clash, Klopp lauded Gomez's contribution, saying (via Liverpool ECHO):

"Without Joey nothing would have happened in the last 13 or 14 weeks pretty much while Robbo was out because of the things we could do. We could bring in Trent Alexander-Arnold in [midfield] after we brought Joey on."

He added:

"I am not sure how many games he has played but he has been exceptional and he is a real defender who is coming inside and playing well.

"He has tried a few times to end this discussion about not scoring and I would say for my tastes a bit from too far [with shots] but he is a life-saver that he is here and can play."

Klopp also pointed out Gomez's contributions to his side over the years, saying:

"People forget how important Joe was in the best years we had. I don't know how many games he has played when we became champions or the Champions League but it is a lot and rightly so because he is a top-class player."

Since arriving from Charlton in 2015, Gomez has made 202 appearances for the Reds and also contributed nine assists.

Liverpool set up Carabao Cup final against Chelsea

The Reds beat Fulham 3-2 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-finals to reach the final this season. They will face Chelsea in the summit clash, who beat Middlesbrough 6-2 on aggregate in their semi-final.

Liverpool also faced the Blues in the Carabao Cup final in the 2021-22 season, which ended goalless after extra time. The Reds then won the cup after a penalty shootout. They also clashed in the FA Cup final that season, which ended with the same result.

Overall, the two sides have faced off four times in a domestic cup final, with both winning twice each. The upcoming encounter will finally be the difference maker in the fixture. The final will be played at Wembley on February 25.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in the first game of the 2023-24 season in the Premier League. They will also face off on January 31 at Anfield in the league before the Carabao Cup final.