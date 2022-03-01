"A totally indispensable player" - Bixente Lizarazu says losing Kylian Mbappe will be an 'industrial disaster' for PSG

Former Bayern Munich star Bixente Lizarazu has lauded PSG ace Kylian Mbappe for his aggression, selflessness and ability to get the team out of tricky situations. The former France international has advised the Parisians to hold on to their star, adding that losing him would be an 'industrial disaster'.

The PSG No.7 has long been linked with a move to his' dream club' Real Madrid. Los Blancos reportedly launched an astronomical €200 million bid to sign the player last summer, but PSG did not let their star man leave.

With the Frenchman's contract expiring in June, many believe he could finally move to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as a free agent in the summer. However, Mbappe has been on song this season, recently going level with Zlatan Ibrahimovich (156) in PSG's all-time goalscoring charts.

- Lionel Messi PSG Most Goals- Edinson Cavani- Kylian Mbappé- Zlatan Ibrahimović- Pauleta- Dominique Rocheteau- Mustapha Dahleb- François M'Pelé- Neymar- Angel Di María- Lionel Messi PSG Most Goals 🆕2⃣0⃣0⃣ - Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 🆕1⃣5⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪1⃣0⃣9⃣ - Pauleta 🇵🇹1⃣0⃣0⃣ - Dominique Rocheteau 🇫🇷9⃣8⃣ - Mustapha Dahleb 🇩🇿9⃣5⃣ - François M'Pelé 🇨🇬9⃣1⃣ - Neymar 🇧🇷9⃣0⃣ - Angel Di María 🇦🇷7⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 https://t.co/NPcNshJYvN

Mbappe has regularly popped up with crucial goals and assists for the Parisians this season, which Lizarazu believes, reflects the player's increased selflessness. Calling him an 'indispensable' player for PSG, the former France international told Telefoot:

“There is a real progression, especially this season in particular, even if he has already had exceptional periods. Maybe last year, he was a bit overemphasising one-on-one, one-on-two dribbling. He was not selfless enough.”

The 52-year-old heaped praise on Mbappe for his ability to make a difference, warning PSG that losing him would be a catastrophe. Lizarazu added:

“He is consistently aggressive; you can tell he wants to win every time. He gets PSG out of a difficult situation in matches that are a little close. He is a totally indispensable player at Paris Saint-Germain. Losing him would be an industrial disaster.”

The 23-year-old has featured in 34 games for PSG this season, netting 24 goals and providing 17 assists. He is comfortably the club's top goalscorer across competitions this campaign.

Kylian Mbappe nets sensational brace in PSG's win against St. Etienne

On Saturday, Ligue 1 leaders PSG bagged an impressive 3-1 win over St. Etienne at the Parc des Princes. St. Etienne stunned the Parc des Princes with an early goal, but Kylian Mbappe turned on the charm to inspire a comeback.

He levelled the scores for the hosts in the 42nd minute before completing the turnaround a few minutes into the second half. Mbappe wasn't done for the night. He set up Danilo Pereira for PSG's third strike in the 52nd-minute minute as the Ligue 1 giants went a whopping 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille at the top.

With his brace on Saturday, Kylian Mbappe now trails only Edinson Cavani (200) in PSG's all-time scoring leaderboard.

