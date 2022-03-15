"A tough cookie" - Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Mohamed Salah  ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given an update on the status of Mohamed Salah ahead of the side's huge encounter with Arsenal on Wednesday. Salah pulled up with a foot injury just after scoring during the Reds' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Egyptian missed Monday's training session as a result and Klopp has updated fans on the situation. He told reporters (via Liverpool Echo):

"Mo is a tough cookie. We were quite happy and lucky. Swollen, painful, today less so. Got a message before the presser he's ready to train. We'll see how that looks."

Salah's availability will be crucial for a Liverpool side hot on the tails of league leaders Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have given up a twelve-point lead over the Reds. Klopp's side will now aim to win all their remaining Premier League games to win the title.

Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool's chase of City and the twenty goals he has scored this season have him leading the EPL scoring charts.

Should the 29-year-old be unable to return on Wednesday, Klopp may turn to Diogo Jota or Roberto Firminio who are both formidable options in their own right.

Liverpool could complete a huge comeback to claim the EPL title in May

Manchester City suffered a setback against Crystal Palace on Monday.

It seemed little less than a formality that Manchester City would win their sixth Premier League title when the side went on a huge twelve-match unbeaten run. The Cityzens went were twelve points clear of their title rivals and many had already crowned them the champions.

The Reds' resurgence has been admirable with the team refusing to give up despite Manchester City's fine form. Klopp's side have made up the ground phenomenally and are currently eleven games unbeaten in the Premier League.

The win over Brighton on Saturday was somewhat marred by Salah's injury but the team showed real fight and determination to see out a vital victory. Arsenal, though, will be a real test for the Anfield outfit as Mikel Arteta has the Gunners flourishing after they made a poor start to the EPL season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard have been superb. Their most recent win over Leicester City showed signs that they will be a force to be reckoned with.

