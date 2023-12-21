"A very tough game ahead of us" - Virgil van Dijk previews crucial PL clash between Liverpool and Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk has said that he has 'massive respect' for Arsenal but wants his Liverpool side to 'beat them' when they meet on Saturday (23 December).

The Reds and the Gunners have emerged as the Premier League title contenders with the season close to reaching its halfway point. Arsenal currently lead the table with 39 points from 17 matches after their 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on 17 December.

A couple of hours after that game, Liverpool dropped two points at Anfield to Manchester United, who played out a goalless draw. The Reds are now on 38 points, leading Aston Villa only on goal difference.

Speaking ahead of the mouth-watering fixture on Merseyside, Van Dijk said, via the club's official website:

"Definitely [Saturday is a massive game]. A very tough game ahead of us, Arsenal are in very good shape. Obviously it’s going to be a big one and one that I’m definitely looking forward to.They are very good, they are a very good team in every aspect."

The Liverpool skipper added:

"I think they are very good and we have to be very good as well at the weekend to win the game. But I love to look at my own team and I love to look at what we can bring to the table, and we have a lot to do as well and we can make it very difficult for them too. I’ve got massive respect for them. But I want to win the game and we’ll do everything in our power and my power to do so."

Arsenal have beaten Liverpool just once in their last seven meetings, with the Gunners winning 3-2 at home in the league in the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool and Arsenal played out a thrilling draw at Anfield last season

Arsenal were, for many, the favorites to win the Premier League title when they visited Anfield on 9 April.

The Gunners got off to a brilliant start on Merseyside, scoring two goals in the first 28 minutes through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored, respectively, three minutes before the end of both halves to secure a point for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 2-2 draw against Liverpool was the start of Arsenal's downfall last season. They won just two of their next seven league games to surrender the top spot to Manchester City, who won the title by five points.

The Gunners, meanwhile, remained without a Premier League trophy since the 2003-04 campaign. It was the third time they finished runners-up since then.