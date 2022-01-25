"A tough one" - Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall names the 2 best players in training 

Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall is having one hell of a journey as he is currently training with the senior team of the Blues. During a recent Q&A session on the club’s official Instagram page, Hall revealed that Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are the top trainers in the training ground.

Lewis Hall recently became the youngest ever Chelsea player to debut in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield. Hall put in an impressive performance for the Blues which and was heavily praised by fans. The 17 year old won the man of the match that night and was dumbstruck over his dream debut for the Blues.

Lewis Hall currently trains with the senior squad which gives him an opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world that the Blues have. Recently, during a Q&A session on the club’s official Instagram page, Lewis was asked to name a player who trains the hardest at the Cobham pitches. The 17 year old stated that it's tough to pick one player as he feels Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are the two stars who train the hardest in the training ground.

Ayodele💙✪ @Ay0dele_ Jorginho and kovacic pair is the best for me in that midfield not jorginho with kante or kovacic with kante.. Jorginho and kovacic pair is the best for me in that midfield not jorginho with kante or kovacic with kante..

"The best player in training, it’s a tough one, but if I had to choose, I’d say either Mateo Kovacic or Jorginho.” said Lewis Hall

The fact that Jorginho and Kovacic are being the hardest trainers is no surprise. Kovacic has been one of Chelsea's best performers this season with him calm and composed passing abilities in the middle of the park. Jorginho, on the other hand, was exceptional last season with his performances for the Blues and also for Italy in midfield during Euro 2021.

Are Chelsea out of the Premier League title race?

The winter period has been chaotic for Chelsea as the club ended up losing two and drawing five out of the 11 games played. The dip in form has been detrimental to Thomas Tuchel's plans to win the Premier League title this year. The Blues have now slipped to third place in the points table and are 10 points behind table toppers Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Since the start of November Norwich have won as many PL games as Chelsea Since the start of November Norwich have won as many PL games as Chelsea

If City end up winning their game in hand, then the gap widens to 13 points which certainly puts an end to the title dreams of the Blues.

During this winter period, Chelsea were heavily affected by COVID and injuries which turned out to be one of the major reasons for the loss in momentum that the club had since the start of the season.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the Blues can still have a productive season if they can win competitions such as the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the prestigious UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Arnav