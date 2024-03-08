“A Treble is a feeling that you only know how it feels when you actually do it!” - Manchester City star hits back at Trent Alexander-Arnold comments

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias slammed Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's comment about the former's treble win.

The England international said in a recent interview that the Reds fans would appreciate their successes more than the Cityzens' supporters. In the last six years, Liverpool have won the Champions League and Premier League once.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's side have won Europe's premier club competition once and won the English top flight on five occasions. However, claiming that Manchester City's financial situation has aided in the process, Alexander-Arnold said (via GOAL):

"It's tough. We're up against a machine that's built to win - that's the simplest way to describe City and their organisation. Looking back on this era, although they've won more titles than us and have probably been more successful."

"Our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we've done it, probably means more to our fans."

In response, Dias, who was part of the team that won the FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League last year, told BBC (via Fabrizio Romano):

"A Treble is a feeling that you only know how it feels when you actually do it!. It’s pretty certain between us, between our fans, how much it meant for all of us."

Expand Tweet

The two sides are set for a league meeting on Sunday (March 10), with Liverpool top of the standings, a point ahead of Manchester City.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland slams Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold for his comments

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland hasn't taken well to Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's comments about the Cityzen's treble success from last season.

The Norway international played a huge part in the triumph, bagging 52 goals in 53 matches across competitions. Responding to the England defender's comments, Haaland told Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"If he wants to say that, OK. I've been here one year and I won the treble. It was quite a nice feeling. I don't think he knows exactly this feeling. They can talk as much as they want, or he [Alexander-Arnold] can talk as much as he wants... I don't know why he does that, but I don't mind."

The Cityzens could repeat the feat this season, with the team involved in a title race and progressing to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. They're also through to the final eight of the FA Cup.