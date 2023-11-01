"A tribute just like his World Cup" – Journalist makes controversial Ballon d'Or claim about Lionel Messi

El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre has asserted that Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win was pre-decided just like the Inter Miami attacker's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph.

Earlier on October 30, Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. He lifted the prize ahead of second-placed Erling Haaland and third-placed Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Aguirre shared his thoughts on the left-footed star's recent milestone. He commented (h/t @BarcaUniversal):

"The Ballon d'Or given to Messi is a tribute just like his World Cup. Everything was prepared."

Sharing thoughts on the forward, Aguirre said (h/t Essentially Sports):

"I don't think he was, I really mean from the bottom of my heart, I don't think that he was the best player in the World Cup or the best player for Argentina. It is not the first example, he was not winning anything with his country in 2021. He won the Copa America and then won the award ahead of [Robert] Lewandowski."

Last season, the Barcelona youth product relished a great time in front of goal. He contributed seven goals and three assists in seven FIFA World Cup matches, while registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions for his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Apart from the 2022 FIFA World Cup win, Messi also lifted the Ligue 1 title and the Trophee des Champions during the 2022-23 campaign.

Jerome Rothen launches furious assault on Lionel Messi's credibility in Ballon d'Or win

Speaking on RMC Sport's Rothen s'enflamme, ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Jerome Rothen questioned the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote. He also said (h/t GOAL):

"It's a disgrace! Of course it's a disgrace. As far as I'm concerned, it should have gone to Haaland. From August 2022 to June 2023, what criteria lead us to say that Leo is above the others? There's hardly any criterion where he's number 1. If we look at his record, he's inferior to Haaland, even though he won the World Cup."

Rothen, who made 180 appearances for PSG during his career, added:

"Haaland won everything at City. And of course you can't compare him with the World Cup, because Haaland is Norwegian. At PSG, Messi wasn't above the rest, he wasn't the best player at the club. It's problematic that a guy who's supposed to be the best player in the world, isn't even the best player at his club."

While the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner recorded 41 goal involvements for PSG, Kylian Mbappe registered 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 appearances for the Ligue 1 club last season. Erling Haaland scored 52 goals and laid out nine assists in 53 overall games for Manchester City.

Messi, though, has found the back of the net 11 times and laid out nine assists in 14 matches since playing for Inter Miami on a free transfer.