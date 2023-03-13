“A true warrior” “Very risky” - Barcelona starboy Gavi puts his life on the line to win the ball, video goes viral

Barcelona fans lauded youngster Gavi for his immense commitment during the Blaugrana's 1-0 win over Athletic Club away in La Liga on March 12.

The Spanish midfielder was seen diving in with his head on the ground to win the ball as an Athletic Club player cleared it away with his foot. It was a very dangerous move that could have led to a bad injury. The youngster went all in for the challenge regardless.

Gavi, 18, is known for his determination and fight during the game. While the Spaniard has impeccable skills on the ball, he isn't afraid to get into tackles off the ball.

This was on display again in Barcelona's win over Athletic Club and fans took to Twitter to comment on the aforementioned challenge. One fan tweeted:

"A true warrior"

Another fan pointed out the risk factor, tweeting:

"This is very risky"

Here are some other fan reactions to Gavi's challenge against Athletic Club:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Can Gavi stop diving forward with his head? Brave and all, sure, but it’s just not very wise. Can Gavi stop diving forward with his head? Brave and all, sure, but it’s just not very wise.

Gavi has made a name for himself since making his debut for Barcelona in 2021. He has made 83 senior appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

The midfielder has also earned 17 caps with the Spanish national team, scoring three goals. Gavi won the 2022 Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best Under 21 footballer in the world.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen on Barcelona's win over Athletic Club

The Blaugrana held on to a 1-0 lead against a tough Athletic Club side on Sunday at the San Mames Stadium. Raphinha scored in the added time of the first half for the visitors.

Barcelona had 63% possession but Athletic made 15 attempts on goal with five being on target. The Catalans, meanwhile, attempted 10 shots with two being on target.

Speaking after the game, Marc-Andre ter Stegen lauded his side's resilience and said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are all very happy, this victory has given us a lot. This is one of the most complicated away grounds in La Liga and we have suffered until the end. It’s what counts, we defended with everyone even on the line. You have to win these games and enjoy the moment. We are very happy to have managed to keep a clean sheet again.”

Ter Stegen kept another clean sheet, taking his tally to 19 out of 25 La Liga games this season. Barcelona have conceded just eight goals in the league and hold a nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

They will next face Los Blancos at home on March 19.

