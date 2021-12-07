"A few tweaks here and there" - Pat Nevin urges Thomas Tuchel to deploy Chelsea star in unfamiliar position for UCL clash against Zenit

Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin has urged manager Thomas Tuchel to try some unfamiliar tweaks by suggesting full-back Reece James should be deployed as a midfielder.

Nevin suggests Chelsea should try Reece James in midfield since the 21-year-old full-back is capable of long range shots which could see the Blues score an odd goal. Writing in his column for Chelsea's official website, Nevin said:

"Could Chelsea consider a few tweaks here and there in Russia? I reckon a number of options might be worth looking at. Reece James in midfield? Yes, I know we would miss his crosses from the right, but then we might get even more of his hammer shots from 30 yards as a bonus, and anyway it could be worth seeing how he manages."

Nevin wants Chelsea to try out something different and give opportunities to fringe players like Ross Barkley during their Champions League tie against Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

The 58-year-old added:

"Even a little tweak of the system itself as a one off, just to have a look, might be worth a try, considering others are getting used to our current methods. There are also a few players such as Ross Barkley who need some more minutes, who will come into the manager's mind."

Chelsea have seen a peculiar dip in form in recent weeks in the Premier League. The Blues could only manage a draw against a struggling Manchester United side.

Although they won their next game against Watford, Thomas Tuchel's side went on to lose to West Ham United. This saw them lose the top spot in the Premier League table.

Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League

If Thomas Tuchel wants to make a few tweaks to his side, the game against Zenit could be an ideal opportunity to do so.

Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League. However, the Blues will need to match Juventus' result against Malmo to secure top spot in the group.

Zenit have only won one game in the Champions League so far this season. The Russian outfit have picked up just four points from their five group matches.

Chelsea had a near perfect group stage. Apart from a defeat to Juventus, the Blues have won all of their remaining four games having conceded just once in the process.

