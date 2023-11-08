"A useless debate" - Chelsea legend Frank Lampard breaks silence on infamous Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes debate

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard gave his opinion on the age-long debate between himself, Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard and Manchester United great Paul Scholes. The former Blues midfielder labeled it a 'useless debate' while also paying respect to his ex-colleagues.

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes were part of England's golden generation of superstars in the 2000s. The three players stood out with their respective clubs, producing spectacular performances week-in and week-out and winning trophies after trophies.

The bone of contention, however, lay in the national team, with the trio playing in the same position and constantly fighting for chances.

Speaking on the Obi One podcast, the former Chelsea midfielder revealed that he still meets people who ask him about the debate between him, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes. He said:

"It's a debate that I get when I get in a cab in London. I get it all the time. Listen, I am going to sit on the fence here. It's not a debate that's worthy of anything. I played with and against both with England. They were incredible players and we had different attributes and were in different circumstances.

"I have the utmost respect for those players. If someone went to me, 'Frank, here is the debate. I think Stevie [Gerrard] is better than you'. He was amazing, and I'll agree with you.

“It's no big deal, and I am pleased to be in debate of that level with players. I know what my strengths were and what they did, and I think it's a useless debate."

Highlighting Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes and Steven Gerrard's numbers for their respective clubs

The three players enjoyed highly successful careers at the top of the game. Frank Lampard led in terms of numbers with his record of 269 goals and 179 assists in 899 appearances.

Steven Gerrard comes next with 191 goals and 172 appearances in 749 games while Paul Scholes has a record of 155 goals and 81 assists to his name in 716 appearances.

Trophy-wise, the Manchester United legend takes the lead with 25 trophies which include two Champions League and 11 Premier League titles. Frank Lampard comes next with 13 honors while Steven Gerrard follows with nine.