"A war crime" "This is ridiculous" - Brazil fans lose their minds as 'crap' player starts in place of Neymar for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland

Brazil fans are not pleased to see Fred named in Selecao's starting line-up to face Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup today (28 November).

Brazil got their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign off to a winning start, beating Serbia 2-0 in their opener. A brace from Richarlison saw them claim the three points at the Lusail Stadium.

Selecao will now look to make it two wins in two games when they take to the field again in Qatar today. They are set to face Switzerland in their second group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Brazil have announced their starting line-up for the match. Tite has notably made two changes to the team that beat Switzerland last week.

CBF Futebol @CBF_Futebol



O técnico Tite definiu os 11 jogadores que iniciarão a partida contra a Suíça, às 13h (de Brasília).



A Seleção Brasileira vai em busca da segunda vitória seguida na Copa do Mundo!



É dia de Brasa, amigos!



em busca de mais uma ! Equipe escalada!

Neymar and Danilo, who started against Serbia, have already been ruled out of today's match. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar, in particular, is not expected to be back in action until after the group stage.

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao has taken Danilo's place at right-back for Brazil today. Meanwhile, Fred, who was a substitute against Serbia, will play alongside Manchester United teammate Casemiro in a double pivot in midfield. Lucas Paqueta will play further forward.

Tite is confident that his preferred starting XI will get the job done against Switzerland. However, many fans are not on board with his decision to start Fred, especially with Bruno Guimaraes available. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Fred over Bruno [Guimaraes] is a war crime."

Another frustrated supporter tweeted:

"This is ridiculous man. Fred sucks on transition and he slows down the play. He is only good on defense. Tite is overly cautious."

One fan labelled Fred 'crap':

"He is crap while at united and still [is] in Brazil. Bruno should start over Fred."

Here are some more reactions to Fred starting against Switzerland:

Factual Dip 🏆⚪ @DipBlanco twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad… 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Paquetá; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius.



Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Sow, Vargas, Embolo. Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Paquetá; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius.Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Sow, Vargas, Embolo. 🇧🇷 Brazil XI: Alisson; Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Fred, Casemiro, Paquetá; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius.🇨🇭 Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder; Sow, Vargas, Embolo. Starting Fred due to Neymar's injury instead of Rodrygo, and Raphinha is still starting; Tite has lost his mind Starting Fred due to Neymar's injury instead of Rodrygo, and Raphinha is still starting; Tite has lost his mind 😂 twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad…

Miles Thumber @MilesThumber Fred is shit, his cameo against Serbia was also shit

It now remains to be seen if Fred can prove his doubters wrong by helping his team beat Switzerland today. He has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this term, scoring one goal in the process.

How are Switzerland lining up against Brazil in the FIFA World Cup?

Switzerland go into today's FIFA World Cup match on the back of a 1-0 win over Cameroon. Like Selecao, they will be determined to make it two wins from two matches in the tournament.

Murat Yakin has notably made just one change to the team that beat Cameroon in their opener. Former Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has been relegated to the bench, with Fabian Rieder taking his place.

