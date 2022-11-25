Brazil handed major blow as Neymar set to miss all of their remaining FIFA World Cup group stage matches after suffering ligament damage to his ankle: Reports

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. is reportedly set to miss the remaining group games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering an ankle injury during the win against Serbia.

According to TNT Sports, the forward has suffered lateral damage to his ligament and bone swelling. After attempting a tackle against his opponent, Neymar went off the field with visible anguish on his face.

The Brazilian was fouled a whopping nine times in their 2-0 win over Serbia on November 24.

Brazil are set to take on Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 3 in Group G.

Richarlison scored both goals for Le Selecao in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His second goal was a thing of beauty and the acrobatic finish might very well be in the shortlist for the goal of the tournament award.

Brazil coach Tite said Neymar will carry on playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite injury

Despite Neymar's injury in the FIFA World Cup, Brazil coach Tite said that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward will continue playing in the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the game against Serbia, Tite said (via The Guardian):

“Don’t worry, Neymar will play in the World Cup, He will keep playing, you can be sure about that.”

Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that the no. 10 suffered trauma in his right ankle after coming together with Nikola Milenkovic. He said:

“We started immediate treatment on the bench. He continues with the physio, but now we need to wait 24-48 hours for a better assessment. He felt this pain throughout the game, but chose to stay on the pitch to help his team after his injury. It’s remarkable that he did this.”

The PSG forward suffered a tournament-ending injury against Colombia in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup. Le Selecao were battered to a 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals on their home turf. Neymar will hope to avoid a similar situation this year.

The talismanic forward has been in sumptuous form for PSG leading up to the tournament. He has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 20 games for the Parisians in all competitions this season.

Hence, his injury is certainly a big blow for Tite's side as they look to end their two-decade-long World Cup drought and win the trophy for a record sixth time.

