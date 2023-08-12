“A warm welcome to Harry Kane” - Bayern Munich star confirms transfer before official announcement

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller welcomed Harry Kane to the club prior to the announcement from the Bundesliga outfit regarding the player's signing. Muller took to his Instagram to share a picture of a pecan in his mouth and sent his wishes to the England international.

Several reports confirmed yesterday that the 30-year-old forward had agreed a deal with the Bavarian club. Tottenham Hotspur are reported to receive a fee of €120 million for the sale of Kane (via ESPN).

The north London outfit's star man's medical was reported to be completed last evening. Given Kane wanted the move, it is no surprise that the deal is nearly complete. Discussing the striker's arrival, Muller wrote:

"What a blockbuster transfer for our @fcbayern. A warm welcome to @harrykane at this point."

After coming up the ranks at Spurs and attaining legendary status in North London, Kane will look forward to a new challenge in Germany. During his time with the Premier League club, the striker made 435 appearances, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists across all competitions.

Despite winning the Golden Boot on three occasions with the club, Kane failed to register major trophies at Spurs. In the end, the ability to compete for top honours may have swayed the mind of the experienced forward.

Ange Postecoglou reveals Tottenham Hotspur planned for Harry Kane's departure

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou revealed that the club were well aware of Harry Kane's potential departure this summer. According to the new Spurs boss, the player had conveyed his wish to leave north London.

The manager claimed that most of the club's business revolved around the possibility of the England international's exit. Addressing Kane's departure, he said (via ESPN):

"I had a conversation with Harry the first day I arrived. He was up front and honest. I was the same. You kind of got an indication that he'd kind of made up his mind that if the clubs agreed, he would go, particularly if it was before the first game."

"That was my preference as well. There was nothing along the way that made me feel like there was anything other than this outcome. We've been planning for this, it is fair to say, for a while. So a lot of our business up until now was with that in mind."

Despite stating that the club's business considered Kane's exit, Spurs are yet to buy a striker this summer. However, Brazil international Richarlison could take up the role this season.