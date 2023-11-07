"A warrior" "His talent is so impressive" - Nacho lavishes praise on 2 Real Madrid stars ahead of Braga UCL clash

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has heaped praise on new signings Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against FC Braga.

Los Blancos are set to host Braga, whom they beat 2-1 in the reverse fixture two weeks ago, on Wednesday, November 8. It could be a significant game for Guler as he could make his debut for the Spanish giants. He has been out of action due to injuries since arriving from Fenerbahce for €20 million.

Ahead of the game, Nacho spoke about Guler, saying (via Madrid Zone):

"He is very young and his talent is so impressive. The entire team is excited to watch him play."

Guler, 18, made 51 appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing nine goals and 12 assists before his switch to Real Madrid.

While the Turkish midfielder is yet to make his debut, another new signing Bellingham appears to have settled in at the Santiago Bernabeu already. Nacho said about the Englishman:

"He's a WARRIOR. One of the best signings of the last years."

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. He has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 games across competitions. The 20-year-old has scored some crucial goals as well, including a brace in a 2-1 win in the El Clasico.

Nacho opens up about his first season as Real Madrid captain

Following Karim Benzema's departure in the summer, Nacho Fernandez became Real Madrid's first captain for this season. Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, and Toni Kroos are the club's other captains.

Nacho's contract with Los Blancos expires in June next year after he signed a one-year deal this summer. The 33-year-old has made 10 appearances across competitions and started all three Champions League games. Ahead of their fourth UCL clash against Braga, Nacho spoke about captaincy, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“I feel good. It’s the second year with a contract that expires at the end of the season, but I’m viewing this differently to last year, when it was something that worried me. I don’t want that to happen again. I feel happy and being the first captain of Real Madrid is extra motivation, although it’s the same responsibility as before."

He added:

"I have always managed to play a lot of matches at this club, which was my goal this season just like any other. Until now, I’ve started every Champions League match, and this is an important competition for me.”

Having come through Los Blancos' academy, Nacho has made 329 appearances and also contributed 16 goals and nine assists. Perhaps not always part of the starting XI, the Spaniard's versatility has proven to be key for his side over the years.