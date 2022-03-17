"A well-coached team" - Jamie Carragher on why Arsenal are ahead of Manchester United in race for top 4 

Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on which of Arsenal and Manchester United are likely to finish in the Champions League spot in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners were the favorites to finish in the top four above Manchester United, but their six-match unbeaten run was halted by Liverpool.

Despite the setback, Carragher is backing Arsenal to finish in the top four above Manchester United. Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over the North London Reds, Carragher told Sky Sports:

"They’re in a fight with Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham. When I watch them tonight, I think they are a better team than United and Spurs, but those teams have individuals who can do special things. Arsenal maybe lack that. But I think it looks like a proper team and a well-coached team so I think they will just about do it."

Carragher addressed the fact that Arsenal's results against the top teams haven't been great. However, he believes that Mikel Arteta's side have it in them to garner more points than Manchester United over the course of a full season.

Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal's performance against Liverpool

Liverpool turned out to be too good for Arsenal on Wednesday as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino handed Liverpool the win. The Gunners, however, have two games in hand over the Red Devils, and will be hoping to make use of this advantage to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

After his side's defeat against Liverpool, Mikel Arteta said:

"From box to box, we did everything that we’d planned. What happened in the boxes was a different story, that’s where we lost the game. I think the whole team played fantastically well. I don’t think the result reflects the performance, but in the box they had the decisive moments. They put the ball in the net twice."

"[The top two] have set other standards again this season. To cope with that, I have to congratulate the team, but we’re here to win football matches and today we didn’t do it. Mentally we’re ready [for the next game]. Saturday against Aston Villa will be a very different game, but a very difficult game."

