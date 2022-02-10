"A world-class player who could be an asset to any team" - Kevin Campbell urges Manchester United to sign Bayern Munich superstar

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has suggested Manchester United could be set to sign Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, who he deems a "top, top player."

Campbell was speaking exclusively to the Football Insider where he spoke of the talent Manchester United would be gaining were they to strike a deal for the Germany international,

"Now he’s a top, top player."

He continued:

“He’s won everything he possibly can at Bayern Munich. He has proven himself at the top level."

Campbell's statement comes after recent reports suggested United are looking at Gnabry, whose contract situation at Bayern has alerted many suitors.

And Campbell even went so far as to call the winger world class, saying:

“Let’s be honest, he is a world-class player who would be an asset to any team in the world. That’s why it doesn’t surprise me that Man United are looking at him."

Gnabry, 26, is no stranger to Premier League football having spent his youth career at Arsenal before moving to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen taking on a player who never truly excelled in English football.

Since then, however, Gnabry has been a revelation in the Bundesliga and his 11 goals in 27 appearances for Bremen earned him a move to giants Bayern Munich.

Indeed, as Campbell mentions, Gnabry has won everything at Bayern, including a Champions League trophy in 2020.

Do Manchester United need Serge Gnabry?

German winger Serge Gnabry in action for Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils' reported interest in Gnabry has raised eyebrows, particularly with the club having glaring issues both defensively and in midfield.

Add in the fact they currently don't have a permanent manager in place with Ralf Rangnick. The current interim only brings more questions and doubts upon the speculation surrounding Gnabry to the club.

With Jadon Sancho showing signs of improvement and Anthony Elanga flourishing under Rangnick's guidance, then perhaps the club would be making an error in chasing a winger rather than strengthening other key areas.

However, it is Rangnick's time in the Bundesliga that perhaps has influenced interest in the player and Campbell also touched on this, saying:

“I’m sure Ralf Rangnick knows a lot about him from his time in Germany."

“Gnabry is a productive player and a very productive player at that. He gets both goals and assists. That could be a move that works for United in the summer because he is a very dangerous player.”

Gnabry's experience both domestically and in European competition may be another key factor in the club's pursuit of the Germany international.

Whether Gnabry to Manchester United occurs remains to be seen but with many in the game starting to approve of the move then speculation will only heat up.

