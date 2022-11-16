"A young player who’s been growing and showing his potential" - Neymar lavishes praise on PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will potentially see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe clash if Brazil and France make it to the latter stages. However, the potential rivalry hasn't overshadowed the Selecao forward's respect for his colleague, as he has lavished praise on the French sharpshooter.

GOAL @goal Neymar loves a goal for Brazil Neymar loves a goal for Brazil 🇧🇷 https://t.co/wqe2xrt8kl

Speaking to The Telegraph about his connections with Mbappe and Lionel Messi, Neymar revealed that they didn't talk much about the looming FIFA World Cup. He went on to heap praise on his younger PSG teammate Mbappe:

“We don’t discuss it very much but sometimes we joke about crossing paths with each other in the final. I tell him (Messi) that I’ll be champion and win against him and we have a good laugh. Playing with him and Kylian is a huge pleasure. They’re two greats, with Messi long considered the best in the world.

“Kylian is a young player who’s been growing and showing his potential and still has a lot to grow. It’s always great to play alongside the greats. I’ve always preferred that because the chances of winning are higher.”

. @Lhastim3 Messi Neymar Mbappe - ready to take the World Cup by storm Messi Neymar Mbappe - ready to take the World Cup by storm https://t.co/r97h0G3tnf

Neymar plies his trade in Paris with Messi and Mbappe. Interestingly, all three players are expected to go far in the FIFA World Cup, having enjoyed brilliant individual and team success so far this season.

While Mbappe went on to win the coveted trophy four years ago with France, Messi's Argentina and Neymar's Brazil are widely seen as favorites to win this time.

PSG forward Neymar discusses England's chances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The PSG forward gave The Telegraph his predictions about the countries who could go far in Qatar, stating:

"I believe the favourites are Argentina, Germany, Spain, and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.”

When quizzed if he was excluding England from the list of potential finalists, the forward laughed and explained:

“I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance! I really like (Harry) Kane and (Jadon) Sancho. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities.”

England will hope to exceed expectations and secure a slot in the final of this year's FIFA World Cup. They notably came close to winning the 2020 Euros, only to lose to Italy on penalties. This time around, they will be hoping to take the coveted trophy home, one they have not won since 1966.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes