Aaron Ramsdale names Arsenal defender who thinks he's the 'future Pep Guardiola'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has spilled the beans on the 'That Peter Crouch Podcast', giving humorous insights about the Gunners squad. In the conversation, he also revealed which player backs himself to emulate Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta himself learned his trade from Guardiola, one of the best managers in football history. He served as an assistant manager at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019 and is usually expected to pull a move or two out of Guardiola's book.

Ramsdale spoke about players who suck up to the manager every now and then, while the other players are enjoying their little training break. The word 'parched' was used by the host and his guests in this context, as Ramsdale said (as per Football London):

"Martin Odegaard is parched. To be fair, he was playing for Real Madrid when he was 12. I don’t know what they are saying because they speak Spanish."

The goalkeeper made a mockery out of Odegaard conversing with his manager in the Spanish language. He said:

"The day after a game he [Arteta] will speak to most people in English. Maybe one of the two of the lads who’s English isn’t perfect [he’ll speak to in foreign languages]. But Martin’s English is perfect and he’s speaking Spanish. How parched!"

But the Arsenal shot-stopper wasn't done there as he revealed how highly right-back Cedric Soares thinks of himself. He added:

"And I’ll tell you who is another parched. Cedric Soares, he thinks he’s a future Pep. Brilliant."

Ramsdale has proven to be a very successful signing this season. There were doubts when he initially arrived, having already faced two Premier League relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Arsenal have fielded the top 19 youngest Premier League XI's this season. ◉ Arsenal (19)Arsenal have fielded the top 19 youngest Premier League XI's this season. ◉ Arsenal (19)Arsenal have fielded the top 19 youngest Premier League XI's this season. 👶 https://t.co/fuq65jLIsX

However, he has made some very high quality saves this season which have kept Arsenal in the game on various occasions and has managed 12 clean sheets in the English top-flight.

The 23-year old has also impressed with his distribution and passing, which has allowed the Gunners to play out from the back to good effect.

Arsenal right-back not interested in a transfer away from the Emirates

Cedric Soares has been linked with Newcastle United and Portuguese side Porto in recent weeks. The 30-year old deputized for Takehiro Tomiyasu in the past few months when the Japanese was injured. He still has two years remaining on his contract.

afcstuff @afcstuff Tony Adams: “Tomi came back right at the end there which is great because I’m still scared about Cedric. He scares the life out of me so it’s good to see Tomi back in action. If we can get him back & get solid defensively, I think we’ve got fourth.” #afc Tony Adams: “Tomi came back right at the end there which is great because I’m still scared about Cedric. He scares the life out of me so it’s good to see Tomi back in action. If we can get him back & get solid defensively, I think we’ve got fourth.” #afc https://t.co/gUDBa2mYj4

The Arsenal man has declined any interest in a move away from the Emirates and is happy with his current role as conveyed by Portuguese outlet Correio de Manha via Metro. Soares will return to being a substitute for the Gunners after Tomiyasu made a comeback from his injury. Arteta will hope the Japanese defender can play his part in the team's remaining games and provide them with greater solidity.

