“About to be one depressed man” “We won, but at what cost” - Liverpool fans worry for Mo Salah as Egypt suffer AFCON elimination

Liverpool fans are worried that Mohamed Salah will find it difficult to return to prime goalscoring form this season after Egypt's elimination from AFCON. Egypt lost to DR Congo on penalties after the Round-of-16 game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Salah has not featured for his national side since picking up a hamstring injury in their 2-2 draw against Ghana during the group stage. The winger traveled back to Merseyside for his rehabilitation, but was expected to return to Ivory Coast should Egypt progress to the latter stages of AFCO.

Now that the Pharaohs have been eliminated, Liverpool fans are nervous about the Egyptian forward's return and have taken to social media to express their concerns.

One fan wrote on X:

"He's about to be one depressed man when he returns to the Premier League or he's about to smoke the Premier League but as we all know what happened last time it is not looking good."

Another reacted, saying:

"Every Egyptian and their legends can hold that. But, That is Salah's form, confidence and everything in between gone for the rest of the season Ffs. We won, but at what cost."

Before the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah was in stellar form for the Reds, their main source of goals this season. The Egyptian forward has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 27 appearances across competitions for his side this term.

"Why is Klopp leaving?" - Pundit questions timing of Liverpool manager's exit announcement

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin failed to understand why Jurgen Klopp was leaving the Reds at the end of the season. The pundit questioned the German's decision even when Liverpool had an excellent squad at their disposal.

Klopp shocked the footballing world on Friday, January 26, when he announced his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season. The German boss insisted that he had run out of energy and wanted to take a year's break from management.

Speaking after the Reds' 5-2 FA Cup win over Norwich City, Nevin said (via Empire of the Kop):

“Liverpool have so many options now. The young players are not bit parts filling gaps. They are serious players and it’s very exciting for Liverpool as everyone is coming back. Looking at the options he’s got now, why is Klopp leaving?”

The Reds have been in excellent form this season. The Merseyside outfit sit atop the Premier League table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Klopp's side are set to play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, while they remain active in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.