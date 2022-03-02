"About time he grew up" - Roy Keane tells Manchester City star to earn the trust of Pep Guardiola 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has advised Manchester City star Jack Grealish to get his act together and try to earn coach Pep Guardiola's trust.

The 26-year-old joined the Citizens from Aston Villa for £100 million last summer, becoming the most expensive British player ever.

But Grealish is yet to find his footing at Manchester City, starting only 15 games in the Premier League this season. The England international's performances haven’t yet justified his sky-high billing. He was also recently dropped from the playing XI after getting carried away on a night out.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden were dropped for the Newcastle match due to them going out after the 7-0 win vs Leeds on Tuesday night.



The club were unhappy with the condition in which they reported the next day for a recovery session.



The club were unhappy with the condition in which they reported the next day for a recovery session.

Roy Keane suggested that Grealish should let go of his childish behavior with Manchester City entering a crucial phase in the season. Speaking on ITV (via Daily Mail) the Irishman opined:

“I think it’s crunch time for Man City over the next few months, this is where you will really test as a player, crunch games. Jack’s had a few injury problems, probably been criticised a little bit for his off-field stuff but I think what Jack has to do is grow up and get the trust of Pep.”

Keane thinks that the former Aston Villa star is not on England manager Gareth Southgate’s good books either.

He added:

“He probably hasn’t got that yet, same with England, I don’t think Gareth [Southgate] trusts him that much yet.”

Finally, the 50-year-old warned Grealish that his off-the-pitch antics would take their toll sooner or later.

Keane concluded by saying:

“Whatever Jack’s doing off the field, it does take its toll when you’re an attacking player, it’s another opportunity for Jack. I do think it’s about time he grew up."

Since his €117.5million transfer last summer, Jack Grealish has featured in 26 games for Manchester City across competitions, registering four goals and three assists.

Jack Grealish scores as Manchester City downs Peterborough in FA Cup

Premier League leaders Manchester City took on Championship strugglers Peterborough in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The underdogs performed admirably in the first half to keep the English champions at bay, but ultimately crumbled in the second half.

Jack Grealish @JackGrealish good win and through to the quarters 🏻 Thank you for that assist my little mategood win and through to the quarters Thank you for that assist my little mate 😘 good win and through to the quarters 💪🏻⚽️ https://t.co/fdPk7luvUY

Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock for the Cityzens on the hour mark, converting from Phil Foden’s offload.

Jack Grealish doubled the visitors’ tally seven minutes later, bringing down Foden’s lofted through ball and slipping it between the keeper’s legs.

A much-needed confidence-boosting goal for the struggling England international.

