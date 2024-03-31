"About time for the main event", "We're back, we're so back" - Fans react as Arsenal star returns to squad for Manchester City clash

Arsenal fans are buzzing to see Gabriel Martinelli make Mikel Arteta's matchday squad to face Manchester City today (March 31).

Martinelli has recently been sidelined with a foot injury, sitting out a 2-1 win against Brentford (March 9). He also was absent as the Gunners beat FC Porto 4-2 on penalties (1-1 aggregate) to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

However, the 22-year-old has made Arteta's bench for Arsenal's vital encounter with title rivals Manchester City. The Brazil international bagged the winner in a 1-0 victory when the two sides met at the Emirates in October.

Martinelli has enjoyed another fine season since arriving in north London in July 2019. He's registered eight goals and five assists in 32 games across competitions.

The Gunners will hope Martinelli can make an impact off the bench if Arteta uses him against Manchester City today. They head into the game second, three points off Liverpool who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 today.

Leandro Trossard has impressed in the Brazilian attacker's absence. The Belgian forward scored in a 3-1 win over Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders (February 4).

However, Arteta has decided to start Kai Havertz instead of Martinelli. The German is partnered with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus who returns from injury. Martinelli's compatriot has recently been sidelined but will lead the line against his former club.

Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, and Declan Rice line up in midfield for Arsenal. They will be tasked with controlling proceedings against Manchester City at the Etihad.

Ben White starts in defense alongside William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior. David Raya continues in goal after his Champions League heroics against Porto.

One fan can't wait to see how today's game unfolds amid Martinelli's return:

"Here we go. It's about time for the main event. Martinelli on the bench."

Another fan was just as excited:

"Martinelli on the bench and Saka playing, we're back, we're so back."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Martinelli making the Gunners' squad:

Arsenal star Declan Rice hails Manchester City's Rodri despite their title rivalry

Declan Rice (above) is a fan of Rodri.

Rice and Rodri are arguably two of the Premier League's most reliable midfielders. They are crucial for Arsenal and Manchester City, pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

There have been comparisons made between the midfield duo amid Rice's arrival at the Emirates. He's flourished with six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions since joining from West Ham United for £105 million last summer.

Rice insisted ahead of today's game with Manchester City that he respects Rodri. The England international told Sky Sports:

"He's playing for Man City, I'm playing for Arsenal, we're battling it out. He's a fantastic player, he plays game after game, he's got the trophies to his name as well, I'll never say a bad word about him."

Rodri has been a revelation since joining City from Atletico Madrid in July 2019 for £62.8 million. The Spain international has made 244 appearances, bagging 24 goals and 27 assists. He's won 10 major trophies including the treble last season in which he scored the winner in the Champions League final.